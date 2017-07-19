Saudi Arabia releases woman after furore over miniskirt video

Related News

A woman detained in Saudi Arabia after videos were published of her visiting a historical site wearing a miniskirt has been released without charge, the Ministry of Culture and Information said on Wednesday.

Saudi police released the woman after she was questioned for a few hours and the case was then closed, the ministry said in a statement.

She was released “after she told investigators that a film posted on social media, showing her in a miniskirt as she walked in a historic Saudi village, was published without her knowledge,” it added.

The images of the woman wearing a miniskirt and a crop top were shared on a Snapchat account entitled Model Kholoud, creating a furore in the conservative country.

Saudi law obliges women to cover their hair and bodies, in line with traditional customs.

Saudi official media had said that she was taken into custody in al-Shakraa province, north-west of the capital Riyadh.

The ministry’s statement did not confirm the identity of the woman. (dpa/NAN)