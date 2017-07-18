Israeli lawmakers pass law to block websites encouraging crime

israel-parliament

The Israeli parliament has adopted a law aimed at blocking access to websites that incite crime, a Knesset spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The law allows courts to ban websites that incite violence, support terrorist activities or advocate prostitution or child pornography.

It is the first time that Israel has passed a law limiting online content, according to the Times of Israel.

Internet operators that don’t comply with court orders face a two-year prison sentence.

The Israel Democracy Institute criticised a draft of the law earlier in the year, saying it could be used to restrict freedom of speech in the country.

Israel has blamed hate speech on the internet as responsible for continuing violence towards Israelis.

(dpa/NAN)

