PHOTO NEWS: Governor Wike receives Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in Port Harcourt

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike during an airport reception for the Acting President in Port Harcourt on Thursday.
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (l) and Rivers State APC Chairman, Mr Davies Ikanya during an airport reception for the Acting President on Thursday in Port Harcourt
Guard of honour during an airport reception for the Acting President on Thursday in Port Harcourt
L-R: Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo during an airport reception for the Acting President in Port Harcourt on Thursday.
R-L Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo inspecting a guard of honour during an airport reception for the Acting President in Port Harcourt on Thursday.
L-R: Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike , Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo and Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi Ibani during an airport reception for the Acting President in Port Harcourt on Thursday.
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in the Presidential Helicopter at the Port Harcourt International Airport ready for the commissioning of projects on the invitation of the Rivers State Government.
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (m), Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (l) and Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo during an airport reception for the Acting President on Thursday in Port Harcourt
R-L: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Former Chairman of United Bank for Africa, Chief Ferdinand Alabrabra, Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Austin Opara and Former Attorney General of Rivers State, Hon. Frank Ohwor during an airport reception for the Acting President on Thursday in Port Harcourt

