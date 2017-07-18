PHOTO STORY: Osinbajo arrives Sokoto

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo with Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo with Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, arrived Sokoto airport on his way to Zamfara for a one day working visit. He was received at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport by Governor Aminu Tambuwal and his Kebbi State counterpart, Abubakar Bagudu.

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo with Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Bagudu
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo with Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Bagudu

