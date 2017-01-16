PHOTO STORY: Fashola in Cotonou for Forum on Electricity Market Development Akin Oyewobi Related News Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN(right) and Minister of Mines, Energy and Water of Benin, Mr Jean – Claude Houssou (left)during the Forum on Electricity Market Development in West Africa organized by the West African Power Pool (WAPP) at the Palais des Congres, Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 16th, January 2017. Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (left), Minister of Mines, Energy and Water of Benin, Mr Jean – Claude Houssou(middle) and Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Dr. Abubakar Atiku (right) during the Forum on Electricity Market Development in West Africa organized by the West African Power Pool (WAPP) at the Palais des Congres, Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 16th, January 2017. Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN(right) and Minister of Mines, Energy and Water of Benin, Mr Jean – Claude Houssou (left) shortly after the Forum on Electricity Market Development in West Africa organized by the West African Power Pool (WAPP) at the Palais des Congres, Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 16th, January 2017. Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (left) and Director, Information and Control Centre of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) , Mr. Babatunde Adeyemo (right) during the Forum on Electricity Market Development in West Africa organized by WAPP at the Palais des Congres, Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 16th, January 2017. Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (left), Minister of Mines, Energy and Water of Benin, Mr Jean – Claude Houssou (left) and Secretary General of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), Siengui . Apollinaire Ki (right) speaking with Journalists shortly after the Opening Session of the Forum on Electricity Market Development in West Africa organized by WAPP at the Palais des Congres, Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 16th, January 2017. Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (middle), Minister of Mines, Energy and Water of Benin, Mr Jean – Claude Houssou (4th right), Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Dr. Abubakar Atiku (right) , Secretary General of West African Power Pool (WAPP), Mr Siengui Apollinaire Ki (3rd right) and others in a group photograph shortly after the Forum on Electricity Market Development in West Africa organized by WAPP at the Palais des Congres, Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 16th, January 2017. Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (right) and pioneer Chairman of the Board of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) and Honorary Adviser to the President/Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, Engr. Joseph Makoju (left) during the Forum on Electricity Market Development in West Africa organized by WAPP at the Palais des Congres, Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 16th, January 2017. Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN(left), Minister of Mines, Energy and Water of Benin, Mr Jean – Claude Houssou (2nd left), Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Dr. Abubakar Atiku (2nd right) ,Secretary General of West African Power Pool (WAPP), Siengui Apollinaire Ki ( right) in a group photograph shortly after the Opening Session of the Forum on Electricity Market Development in West Africa organized by the West African Power Pool (WAPP) at the Palais des Congres, Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 16th, January 2017. Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN(right) and Minister of Mines, Energy and Water of Benin, Mr Jean – Claude Houssou (left)during the Forum on Electricity Market Development in West Africa organized by the West African Power Pool (WAPP) at the Palais des Congres, Cotonou, Benin Republic on Monday 16th, January 2017.



