INVESTIGATION: Nigeria’s Central Bank in foreign PR contract scandal

Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor
Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor
By Tajudeen Suleiman

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has given itself a new mandate and it has nothing to do with money matters. It does not even have anything to do with stabilising the foreign exchange regime or strengthening the naira, desirable as that task is.

The new role of Nigeria’s apex bank is to launder Nigeria’s image abroad.

In what is the latest in a trend of frivolous and wasteful spending of tax payers’ money, the apex bank in April engaged the services of APCO Worldwide Inc., a public relations and political consultancy firm based in Washington DC, to help launder the image of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and the country in the United States.

In the last three years, the icirnigeria.org has tracked many of such controversial contracts amounting to over $6 million dollars awarded by different agencies of the Nigerian government to foreign firms to launder the country’s image abroad.

From our investigations, such contracts, it appears, are mere conduits for siphoning public funds.

Previous similar questionable contracts tracked by this news website include a $3 million lobbying contract awarded by the National Security Adviser’s office in September 2013 to Patton Boggs, an American law firm that specialises in lobbying and a $1.5 million PR contract awarded by the News Agency of Nigeria to Levick Strategic Communications, a Washington-based PR firm.

There is also a $700,000 PR contract awarded by the Nigerian Embassy in the US to Mercury Public Affairs.

Read our reports on these frivolous contracts here, here and here.

The latest image laundering contract awarded by the CBN has an initial fixed payment of $95,000, more than N33 million at the parallel market exchange rate today, and is for a period of three months beginning from April 18 to July 17, 2016.   The contract agreement, however, gives wide room for APCO to negotiate further fees when necessary during the life of the contract.

According to a document obtained from the US Department of Justice by icirnigeria.org, APCO is expected to provide media relations, stakeholder engagement, and strategic communications services for Nigeria within the United States.

“Registrant (APCO) has contracted with Davebrook Digital PR Services Limited to provide services for the foreign principal (CBN) within the United States to promote positive relations between the United States and the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the document states.

The document states further: “A copy of the Registrant’s agreement with Davebrook Digital PR Services Limited is attached. The Registrant commenced services within the United States for the foreign principal starting on June 1, 2016.”

The CBN contract raises too many questions with nobody purportedly involved in it ready to provide answers. There are also many curious things about the contract.

First, the CBN did not award the contract directly to APCO but purportedly hired a Nigerian public relations firm, Davebrook Digital PR Services, to engage the US PR consultants. Davebrook, according to the document is located at No 1, Asabi Cole, Ikeja, Lagos.

“THIS MASTER ENGAGEMENT AGREEMENT (Agreement) made and entered into as of April 18,2016 (Effective Date) with offices located at 90 Long Acre, London by and between APCO Worldwide Limited WC2E 9RA, United Kingdom (“APCO”) and Davebrook Digital PR Services Limited…(“Client”)…” are the exact words of the agreement.

Another curious point in the contract is that although APCO is an American firm, the contract is enforced by laws of the United Kingdom and Wales, not US statutes. Thus, the person who signed the document for APCO, which is headquartered in Washington, is James Acheson – Gray, the managing director of the firm’s London office.

Of the questions the contract raises, perhaps the most obvious is why the Buhari administration, which has enjoyed worldwide support and goodwill since its emergence in May last year, would need to embark on any image laundering exercise.

Besides, why would the CBN be the government agency to award a PR contract when the ministry of information and the office of the media adviser to the president exist?

Also, what will the Buhari administration benefit from a three-month image laundering job in the US?

But, most importantly, was due process followed in the award of the contract? For this kind of contract, the Public Procurement Act requires that the contract be advertised in at least two international newspapers and a bidding process conducted, among other due processes. From our investigations, it is unlikely that any of these processes was followed.

What clearly proves the contract to be bogus, however, is that the Nigerian firm which the CBN purportedly hired to award the contract to APCO denied any knowledge of its existence.

When our reporter contacted the Managing Director of Davebrook, Adesida Adelekan, who is shown to have signed the document for the CBN, to speak on the PR job, he expressed shock that his company was linked to a contract awarded by CBN. He said his company had never handled or been involved in any public relations contract with or for the apex bank.

“This is news to me. Please I want more details about this contract because this is the first time I’m hearing about it. We don’t have any contract with either the CBN or the federal government,” he declared, adding that some people might be using his company’s name to feather their nests.

But the biggest scandal of all is the denial by the CBN of any knowledge of the contract. When our reporter contacted the spokesman of the regulatory bank, Isaac Okorafor, to clarify issues surrounding the contract, he said that it does not exist as there was nothing in the records of the bank regarding it.

When he was first told of the contract, Mr. Okorafor denied any knowledge and said he would not “respond to a rumour.” He asked whether the reporter had evidence of the contract to which he got an affirmative response.

Mr. Okorafor then asked the reporter to “do an email stating the details of the contract.” On Tuesday morning, the CBN spokesman called our reporter to say that he had searched everywhere and asked everyone, but there was nothing about the contract in their books.

“I have searched through our system, I’ve asked around and looked out for what you said at every corner of our office and I can’t find anything like that. If you have any evidence or document to show me, you can scan it and show it to me,” he stated.

Asked if he confirmed from Kingsley Obiora whose name is provided as the liaison person for the bank, Mr. Okorafor said the CBN governor’s aide also denied knowledge of the contract.

“I am telling you I haven’t seen anything. I’ve asked everybody. So if you have any document to show me you can scan and send to me…” he said.

He refused further discussion on the matter and added that the newspaper could go ahead and publish falsehood.

“I have answered your question. If you want to go ahead and publish falsehood, you can go ahead. You can’t expect me to comment on a document I have not seen. I am a professional.”

Also curious is the refusal of APCO to respond to issues concerning the contract. An email sent to Mr. Acheson last week Thursday was not replied until press time. Margery Kraus, founder and executive chairman of APCO, who is based in the US, also did not reply an email sent to her email.

By U S law, specifically the Foreign Agents Registration Act OF 1938, as amended, every firm providing services for a foreign principal is required to provide detailed information about any contract signed.

The document in the possession of the icirnigeria.org was filed and signed on June 9, 2016 by Terry Judd, a senior director at APCO on behalf of the PR firm. He gives the registrant’s name as APCO Worldwide Inc. and its address as 1299 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Suite 300 Washington, D.C. 20004.

In the filing, the foreign principal is given as “Central Bank of Nigeria (through Davebrook Digital PR Services Limited)” with address at “Plot 33, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Way, Central Business District, Cadastral Zone, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria.”

Also, in the document, the name and title of the official with whom registrant deals with is given as “Kingsley Obiora, Special Adviser to the Governor (Economic Matters) Central Bank of Nigeria.”

The detailed activity for which the PR firm will provide the CBN for three months at the cost of $95,000 is “media relations, stakeholder engagement, and strategic communications services within the United States to promote positive relations between the United States and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The contract document was signed on April 20, 2016 by Acheson- Gray and Adesida.

However, the contract document itself was not filed as an annexture with the US Department of Justice as required by law. When our reporter checked www.fara.gov, the contract document was missing and he had to physically go to the Washington office of the Department of Justice to collect it. The official who provided the full contract document could not explain why it was missing in the documents filed with the Department of Justice.

The chief executive officer of the Public and Private Development Centre, PPDC, which advocates transparency in budget and public procurement processes, Seember Nyager, questions the entire contract and condemned the trend whereby public funds are being frivolously expended by several agencies of government to launder the country’s image.

“All government contracts must be bound by the Public Procurement law as long as state resources are involved. All contract will have to be through competitive bidding unless there is a reason to use a restricted method, and even then there has to be a justifiable reason,” she said.

“In any case why is CBN the one to award a PR contract for government? Is it because they have the resources?” she queried.

“I don’t think it is a good use of our resources. The unfortunate thing is that these things keep happening,” she said.

This report was first published by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. We have their permission to republish here.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Spoken word

    scams everywhere

    • Mr. Dele Aiku

      @disqus_IU5znOohb5:disqus

      I am afraid. My fear does not have to do with this potential moneylaundering at the Central Bank.
      Afterall we know from previous special reports that 1.34 trillion Naira was stolen in Central Bank
      under Sanusi Lamido Sanusi which the Financial Reporting Council exposed by forensic audit.
      We know that up till now President Buhari has refused to approve that the theft case be taken
      to a court of law or taken any step on that case since last year June when he resumed office.
      One should thus not expect much from President Buhari when his cronies go stealing.

      I am afraid only for the future of Nigeria because this rate of theft is not sustainable.
      This is the level of theft occurring in each of the 774 local governments in Nigeria.
      This is the level of theft occurring in all the 36 state governors’ offices in Nigeria.
      This is the same level of theft occurring in all the 24 federal Ministries in Nigeria.
      This is the same level of theft recently uncovered inside the National Assembly.
      The EFCC and ICPC look the other way rather than nip these grand thefts.

      • Spoken word

        fraud is fraud stop looking for excuses.

    • Tanko na Mata

      Even in our beloved APC regime???
      We are finished ooooo!

  • aisha ani

    Only God knows why Buhari is still keeping this guy as CBN governor.

    • Hajiya Hauwa Soyemi

      Did you read the report at all? Or you didn’t read where it was stated the PR job has nothing to do with CBN as an institution except to provide the ‘slush funds’?
      Are you guys so naive or just plain SLAVES??
      WHY WILL THE CBN GOVERNOR AUTHORISE FUNDS FOR SOMETHING THAT IS NOT WITHIN HIS PURVIEW? YOU PRETEND NOT TO KNOW THIS DIRECTIVE MUST HAVE COME FROM THE ‘HIGHEST AUTHORITY’??
      PT stated this should ordinarily be funded by the Information ministry. Remember your idol Lai(e) Moh’d previously made a memo requesting for a ‘loan’ from NBC to travel to China?
      You might suggest the governor resigns instead of carrying out such instructions..but what should worry you minions is that such directives ought not to be issued in the first place.
      Even if Emefile goes, will your Heroes not issue similar directives to the new governor?
      You guys are real clowns!

    • New Nigerian

      You know Nigerians of the crooked types are like those who smoke cigarette without exhaling…remember hold your friend tight and your enemy tighter? If Emiefele were to be fired, he would have absconded – he would be kept until these deals are found one by one…

  • Phil T. Ochei

    This is exceptional investigative reporting which should doubtless merit an award in journalism.
    No Nigerian newspaper on-line or in broadsheet comes close to Premium Times’ gold standard.
    Premium Times is the last frontier of ideal journalism Nigerians never knew since independence.

  • B. Messi

    Hahahahahahaahahaha!!!!!!!!!!

    APC – WHITEWASHED TOMBS..BEAUTIFUL ON THE OUTSIDE BUT FULL OF DEAD MENS BONES ON THE INSIDE!

    WHAT ABOUT THE ILLEGAL CBN RECRUITMENT???

    HAHAHA! I PITY THE E-ZOMBIES. FOOLS WILL ALWAYS BE FOOLED!

  • Alkalimam 2000

    CENTRAL BANK audit result: This is all we know …..

    • ₦38.23billion developed legs and got missing in Central Bank under Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.
    • ₦160billion was taken by Sanusi Lamido at the Central Bank for self-determined spending.
    • ₦1.12billion was taken as spent by Sanusi Lamido on lunch for 12 CBN police guards
    in one year.
    • ₦1.12billion was taken in cash and entered in the account as paid to a non-operating airline
    for charter service.
    • ₦240billion was discretionally doled out at will as ‘donations’ by Sanusi Lamido.
    • ₦1.97billion was paid out in cash and entered on Central Bank accounts as “inexplicable
    expense” by Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.
    • ₦20billion was paid out in cash as Legal Fees by Sanusi Lamido to persons unknown.
    • ₦3.086billion was taken by Sanusi Lamido and written as expense ostensibly to promote
    Central Bank image.

  • Alkalimam 2000

    CENTRAL BANK audit result: This is all we know …..

    • ₦38.23billion developed legs and got missing in Central Bank under Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.
    • ₦160billion was taken by Sanusi Lamido at the Central Bank for self-determined spending.
    • ₦1.12billion was taken as spent by Sanusi Lamido on lunch for 12 CBN police guards
    in one year.
    • ₦1.12billion was taken in cash and entered in the account as paid to a non-operating airline
    for charter service.
    • ₦240billion was discretionally doled out at will as ‘donations’ by Sanusi Lamido.
    • ₦1.97billion was paid out in cash and entered on Central Bank accounts as “inexplicable
    expense” by Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.
    • ₦20billion was paid out in cash as Legal Fees by Sanusi Lamido to persons unknown.
    • ₦3.086billion was taken by Sanusi Lamido and written as expense ostensibly to promote
    Central Bank image.

    • Duro J.

      I want to beg President Buhari to do the right thing on this Central Bank of Nigeria’s audit report. Buhari can’t
      pretend that he is not aware of it because the whole country is aware that theft occurred inside that dubious
      Central Bank of Nigeria under the incompetent leadership of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. This is a serious crime.
      Theft is a serious crime. President Buhari would be further accused of nepotism if he’ll continue to pretend.
      A honest president does not need a reminder to prosecute theft, or even, any criminal activity uncovered.
      The Financial Reporting Council as a government agency did its own statutory duty by uncovering theft.
      It is now for President Buhari – as head of the executive arm – to prosecute those indicted by that audit.

  • Domingos

    What can be more scandalous than Duncee expressing what he called “deep” condolence and condemnation of the killing of ‘just’ 9 persons in “West Germany” while failing to express any condolence to the Nigerian people or the people of Benue who in the same week lost 89 persons to Fulani terrorist herdsmen and a 1st class traditional ruler who was murdered barely 72 hours before the attacks in Germany? Isn’t this a greater SCANDAL than the so-called CBN PR story? Honestly I do not even know what is wrong with PT and their Editors or is it that the mumudity of Duncee has become overly pervasive?

  • agbobu

    IF IT LOOKS LIKE ‘UGBARUBA’ AND SOUNDS LIKE ‘UGBARUGBA’ THEN IT IS ‘UGBARUGBA!!!’

  • Maitama Tambari

    Remember the apology of PDP last week or so in its act to running down this Administration through boogie electronic media misinformation. This is a particular one to rubbish Anti Corruption crusade or to Kick out the Governor Central Bank to accuse the Administration of bias against the Ndigbos. Wonder can never be over in Nigeria as long as we are humans.

  • Gary

    ” Looku dem, dem dey run o…”

    “Dead bodi get accident o, yepaa!!
    Na double wahala for dedi bodi
    And the owner of dedi bodi…”
    -Fela Kuti

    Well, breeze don blow and we come see fowl yansh. Lobatan. Is anyone still deluded that the Buhari and his APC people are any different from the PDP they fooled Nigerians to vote out of office?
    At least GEJ did not abet mass murder and respected the human rights and rule of law of ordinary Nigerians. The PDP chopped our money but did not kill us or imprison people while doing it. We could still eat rice and afford tomatoes and nobody was starving to death at IDP camps.
    Every time Buhari has ruled our country, the people have always been rewarded with misery, hardship and death.
    Dead bodi don get accident. Zombie way na one way….joro, jara, joro.
    Na paddy, paddy govment we get o..

  • Rommel

    All governments everywhere engage in image laundry,Morocco is today building fertilizer plant in Nigeria because they are lobbying Nigeria against the AU stands on issues of western Sahara,the US uses USAID to expend funds to nations on issues,what I would like to know however is if it is an approved policy or a clandestine move using public funds by the governor to make himself indispensable so as to keep his job

    • Gary

      Nazi, that’s your excuse now, abi? You were busy killing the Jews when others like you were raking GEJ over the coals for contracting a US lobbyist over the Boko Haram insurgency? It’s bad when the PDP does it but good when APC does it. That has been the Orwellian doctrine of the Buhari regime.

      Maybe, Nigeria’s Mr. Clean and his Daura Improvement Union now running the country would have no need for lobbyists if he did not abet the massacre of the Shiites in Zaria and Biafran protesters in church. They are now running from pillar to post in the face of determined efforts by Nigerians in Diaspora to bring those involved in the crimes against humanity to justice and re-impose an arms embargo on a murderous regime that is abusing the human rights of our people.

      Then whoever structured the PR contract did so to corruptly skim money from it by routing it in the name of a local firm who will then be entitled to a “Finder’s Fee” from the US firm.
      Meanwhile, gullible Nigerians are still being sold that this govt. is fighting corruption. Naija people be Original Sufferhead

    • Say the truth

      May your life and economy turn around the way Buhari is turning Nigeria’s. Say a big AMEN.

  • Wale

    Why is he still there as a CBN governor;
    I’m beginning to get tired of this president, no single conviction of corrupt charges in over a year, and fighting corruption was his platform during the campaign season.
    we are being bamboozled.

  • Ogom

    Only Buhari knows why this charlatan is still CBN governor.

    • New Nigerian

      You know Nigerians of the crooked types are like those who smoke cigarette without exhaling…remember hold your friend tight and your enemy tighter? If Emiefele were to be fired, he would have absconded – he would be kept until these deals are found one by one with the aid of international help and everyone’s help…PT is doing amazing work

  • New Nigerian

    PT this is a good one. We still have GEJ’s helmsman/undertaker at CBN and other MDAs – Save for a mass purge like Turkey is doing, expect more discovery like this until the embedded skunks (as opposed to moles) and deals are unraveled. I am all for going the Turkey route – make a list of all GEJ’s appointees and purge all of them from the government and MDAs.

    • sab

      Saints Dambazau, Buratai !!!

    • Hailing Hailers of Buhari

      The Hired Regional (Hailing Hailers) of the Satanic government of Buhari are back—————-with their dirty robot like thoughts————-It was not Jonathan who stole the National Budget from the Senate—–and padded it up——————————-it was Buhari who sent his Gestapo at midnight to steal the budget———-that is why Aso rock clainic was allocated more money than the entire health institutions in the country–Separation is the answer not the rule of mumu like Buhari

  • vagabonds in power

    First, the most influential person in the Presidency today is one Mamman Daura whom as you know, is a nephew of the President. His father was Buhari’s elder brother. In addition, Mamman Daura was the one who single handedly brought up Abba Kyari, the current Chief of Staff to the President. In fact, Abba Kyari knows Mamman Daura more than he knows his own father. Next, the Personal Assistant to Buhari himself is the son of Mamman Daura, next is what they call SCOP, State Chief of Protocol, and is also a son-in-law to Mamman Daura because he is married to Mamman Daura’s daughter. Next, the Minister they unilaterally chose, against the interest of the party and against the wishes of Sokoto people, happens to be the daughter of the younger sister of Mamman Daura’s wife. Both of them are daughters of Sultan Dasuki, who was sacked by General Abacha. We have the Aide De Camp to Buhari himself, Colonel Abubakar. He is married to the granddaughter of one of Buhari’s elder sisters. Next we have the woman who represents Kaduna in the Federal Executive Council, she is a cousin to Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai. It is well known that el-Rufai is one of the closest governors to Muhammadu Buhari. Next, we have the Minister for the Federal Capital Territory. The Minister of the FCT is the man called Musa Bello, who used to be the Managing Director of the Northern Nigeria Development Corporation, which used to be the biggest holding company that belonged to all the northern states. His only qualification to be FCT minister is the fact that his father has been Buhari’s friend over the years. Now, there is a young man called Sabiu Yusuf, nicknamed Tunde – probably because of late General Tunde Idiagbon. He is another PA to President Buhari———

    • Southpaw

      Story story!! Stoooorrrryyy!!!

    • Anasieze Donatus

      NA YOU GO TIRE,cccccccccccoooooooooooooonnnnnnnnnnntttttttttttiiiiiiiiiinnnnnnnnuuuuueeeeeee

  • Say the truth

    They are laundering an image they don’t have. There is no forex, no Aviation fuel with so many flights rescheduled everyday wasting precious time and money. No food on the tables as inflation and prices commodities soars. No electricity, no salaries, no roads, no water, no plan, no policy direction. Yet these deluded are wasting scarce resources to pay for bogus projects. But trust Magu and his boss Buhari nothing will happen. No investigation, no prosecution.

  • Aremu Mathew Okikiolu

    We have world class PR firms in Nigeria that can ‘wash’ the image of the government. Is this the CBN’s idea of local content? This contract stinks. By the way, where is Lai Mohammed?

  • obiora

    This is not about image but Buhari indirectly paying the Companies that help him to win the Ellection.