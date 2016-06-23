FACT-CHECK: In attacking Aisha Buhari, Fayose mixes up ‘scandals’

Aisha And Fayose

On Monday, while reacting to the freezing of his Zenith Bank account by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, accused Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, of being indicted in the infamous Halliburton Scandal.

The EFCC had blocked Mr. Fayose’s accounts after it claimed it traced to the account N1.3 billion from the office of the national security adviser (NSA) under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan via Sylvan Mcnamara Limited, a company linked to the sons of ex-minister of state for defence, Musiliu Obanikoro.

The EFCC is investigating the alleged siphoning of at least $2.1 billion earmarked for the procurement of arms for the Nigerian military to fight Boko Haram insurgents in the country’s north east.

“Even the president cannot claim to be an angel. The estate he built in Abuja is known to us,” Mr Fayose told journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State.

“His wife was indicted over the Halliburton Scandal. When that American, Jefferson, was being sentenced, the President’s wife was mentioned as having wired $170,000 to Jefferson. Her name was on page 25 of the sentencing of Jefferson. We can serialize the judgment for people to see and read,” he added.

Mr. Fayose repeated the claim in a statement he released on Wednesday by his chief press secretary, Idowu Adelusi. He said Mrs. Buhari refused to travel with the president to the United States because of her involvement in the scandal.

“It is on record that the President has visited USA three times and his wife did not travel with him. Equally, she ought to have visited the USA last year September to chair a United Nation programme but she sent wife of the Senate president, Mrs Toyin Saraki to represent her.”

While two former heads of the EFCC, Ibrahim Lamorde and Nuhu Ribadu told PREMIUM TIMES that the Aisha Buhari named in the Jefferson bribery is an impostor versed in peddling the Buhari name for influence, Mr. Fayose was clearly confusing the Halliburton scandal with Jefferson corruption case.

The William Jefferson case

First, the Hallibuton bribery scandal and the Jefferson bribery cases happened at least 11 years apart.

Investigations into the Jefferson bribery started in 2005 after an investor alleged he paid $400,000 in bribe through Mr. Jefferson, for the former lawmaker to help persuade top government officials in Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon approve the use of a Kentucky-based technology company, iGate’s two-way broadband technology.

On 30 July, 2005, FBI agents videotaped Mr. Jefferson receiving $100,000 in $100 bills in a leather briefcase at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Virginia.

He was also recorded telling an investor Lori Mody, who was acting undercover for the FBI that he needed to bribe former Vice President Atiku Abubakar with $500,000, which he described as a “motivating factor” to secure the broadband contract for iGate in Nigeria.

Unknown to Mr. Jefferson, Mr. Mody was wearing a wire.

In August 2005, FBI agents raided Mr. Jefferson’s home and congressional office and part of the documents found mentioned that an Aisha Buhari transferred $170,000 to him through a proxy firm.

“Government Exhibits 36-87 (6/26/02 $170,000 wire transfer from account in Nigeria in the name of Aisha Buhari to an account in the name of The ANJ Group, LLC, identifying “William Jefferson” as Beneficiary),” the U.S. Government Sentencing Memorandum said on page 22.

Mr. Jefferson was subsequently sentenced to 13 years in prison for the bribery on November 13, 2009. He appealed the conviction but on 26 March 2012, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit upheld the conviction on 10 of the 11 charges.

Mr. Jefferson will be released from prison in 2023.

The Halliburton Scandal

The Halliburton bribery scandal dates back to 1994. It concerned the payment of over $182 million to senior Nigerian officials, including, allegedly, past heads of states, by officials of an American firm, Halliburton, to secure a construction contract for a liquefied natural gas plant in Bonny Island in the Niger Delta.

In 2010 the Nigerian government filed charges against Halliburton and its ex-CEO and former US Vice-President, Dick Cheney. Mr Cheney was the chairman and chief executive of Halliburton between 1995 and 2000.

The charges were later withdrawn after an out of court deal worth $250 million. In comparison, the companies involved in the scam paid a total of $1.5 billion fine to the U.S. government.

Several foreigners involved in the matter have been prosecuted and some jailed in their home countries, but Nigerian authorities have failed to prosecute the country’s citizens involved in the matter.

In June 2015, soon after he was sworn-in, President Buhari promised to reopen investigation into the scandal.

  • Spoken word

  • Nwa Aba {Proud Biafran}

    She should silence Fayose by going to USA

      Mr. Daft, USA asked for the extradition of Kasamu when indicted, why has USA not asked for the President’s wife ? This was same way you were maturbating all over the place when AiT was scandalising Tinubu pre-election but by the time AiT was sued and humiliated to publish an apology, u e-rats were nowhere to be found.

        the same way they are waiting for Atiku!!! Both “first lady” Aisha Buhari and Atiku are fugitives. If thy go to the USA they will be arrested because their names would pop up in the system….

        I mean our FUGITIVE “first lady” can disabuse our mind by just taking a trip to the USA on one of the 12 planes in Presidential Fleet. Where is the wahala? As Fayose said, let her visit the beautiful USA……is it not a great place to visit or thy should stop harassing Fayose?

          You are aborn little liar. Atiku was here and attended one of his children graduation with his American wife. I dont even like Akitu but, your fabricated lies must be checked. Why do Ibos lie so much ?

            tell us when Atiku went to the USA……give us link…….or let your FUGITIVE “first lady” just take a trip….do you not want to win the debate? Let her take a trip….

        No mind the lying biafraudian. All their lives is built around lying. Its in their DNA. I bet you if the president wife goes to the U S , he wont believe it, he will shift to ranting about another bullshit. Thats what they do.

        why has USA not ask for Atiku’s extradition too? Besides, USA is such an important country for our “first lady” to not have visited…….do you not think it would be great to see “first lady” Aisha Buhari with Michelle Obama? Why is “first lady” Aisha Buhari avoiding the USA?

      Buy her ticket for holiday trip with all expense paid. She will go. I doubt if you even have the money to eat tonight talkless of a ticket.

        She must do the needful to prove Fayose wrong, Why mocking millions of innocent Nigerian who has been suffering untold hardship because of certificateless Policies? Thank God I can afford you

      Fayose is a nobody to tell our amiable First Lady what to do! He Fayose cannot travel to USA and shortly it’s only countries like Afghanistan that he will be able to go to! BTW, let’s see if he will apologize before the deadline! Fayose is like somebody who may commit suicide when the heat gets too strong!

      If not for God who caused the PDP to fail, nobody would have heard about all this! God is the greatest!

        Same with the below text!

      Approved.

        I bet you do. You are all the same.

      why? its uncalled for to because of dead Fayose, the first lady should now face USA, when they can make their findings from the US government online… can Fayose step into UK? kettle calling pot black

      why ?. Is she wanted in the USA ? If she is please forward the indictment link for all to see and view. You do know that it will be a public record for all to see in the U S , dont you. A born liar like you are shameless and think you can say anything and it becomes the truth. You Ibos are a disgrace. Post the link. Liar you !

  • Kickboxer

    We all know that the JEFFERSON SCANDAL IS THE scandal in which FUGITIVE “first lady” AISHA BUHARI……..the conclusion remains that “first lady” Aisha Buhari should take a trip to the USA and back to disabuse Nigerians’ mind. I have offered to pay for the round trip to DISNEYLAND or LAS VEGAS, as examples, on the condition that brainless Buhari agrees to refund my money if our FUGITIVE “first lady” Aisha Buhari gets arrested in the USA.

      You’re a disgrace!!

      • Kickboxer

        if I am, assuming you really know the meaning of the word, then what about FUGITIVE “first lady” and brainless Buhari, “Mr. intgrity who embarrass us all with a FUGITIVE “first lady”?

          *intergrity

          Bros it haf do now don’t have high bp on another person matter o.

            Haaa….e don turn into”on another person matter o”

    • Nightingale

      • Kickboxer

        they should first kickbox their nemesis “Aven…,” if you add “gers” na you sabi, who have cause brainless Buhari to get EAR disease…

      Describe fugitive ?

      • Kickboxer

        someone who is hiding to evade arrest…..if not, let your FUGITIVE “first lady” take a trip to the USA

          Which most of your people are ,like Obanikaro,Adoke,Daziani and others who are still at large

  • owhonda

    Fayose is not for to be even a councillor

  • Arabakpura

    The illiterate Fayose is a total bore! It’s rather very unfortunate for Ekiti state; the fountain of knowledge that turned to the fountain of nonsense!

  • Maria

    Fayose is a stark illiterate.

      lolz, stark illiterate do not even describe him. He is one of a kind never seen before. His children who are educated must he hiding somewhere. Pity.

      Yariba people are stark illiterates…………………………….

  • tkay

    Shame to all the Fayose hailers. They are as dumb as Fayose

  • amazing2012

    See how a mad man dragged fools to support him. All Ekitians and those supporting this lunate and his hailers are shamed !
    Please Ekiti people should take this man to hospital before it become too late !!

  • Kickboxer

    We all know that the JEFFERSON SCANDAL IS THE scandal in which FUGITIVE “first lady” AISHA BUHARI participated in……..so, the conclusion remains that FUGITIVE “first lady” Aisha Buhari should take a trip to the USA and back to disabuse Nigerians’ mind.

    I have offered to pay for the round trip to DISNEYLAND or LAS VEGAS, as examples, on the condition that brainless Buhari agrees to refund my money if our FUGITIVE “first lady” Aisha Buhari gets arrested in the USA.

      Guy you no get shame like your paymaster fayose? E don do na

      • Kickboxer

        if na me get shame for how your mumu papa bring u up, wetin FUGITIVE “first lady” and brainless Buhari, “Mr. integrity wey de embarrass us go get? Tell am for the world….lol

      Lol. Sorry o

      • Kickboxer

        Haa…sai barbarian…..ell not ‘sorry’ to da messenger tell ‘sorry’ to the poor masses of Nigria

      There you go. You wont even believe if she travel and took pictures and video in the U S. So, why are you foaming in the mouth for at least 2 days now ranting the same bullshit ?. wetin concern you self for Naija issues ?

      • Kickboxer

        brainless Buhari is a crinimal and his wife is a FUGITIVE ad he is “fighting” corruption……..

      Yes ooooooooooooooooooooo, let Kashamu travel to US and come back first…………………………Animal

      • Kickboxer

        lol….defending brainless Buhari and his FUGITIVE “first lady” must fell great…..

  • Usman

    unfortunately he is the governor of Ekiti state, one of the most educationally developed state in the country, what a pity

    • Mbe

      since you come from one of the most educationally underdeveloped state in the country and the EDUCATED people overwhelmly voted for him, might it occur to you that illiteracy/you & who you represent are the PROBLEM here?

        Maybe those educated people did not vote for him at all. Let me guess, you do not believe Capt, Okoli tape. Na Buhari made that up. Right ?

        • Kickboxer

          lol….defending brainless Buhari and his FUGITIVE “first lady” must fell great….

            “felt” not “fell” – speaking of brainless

  • Iskacountryman

    tsuntsu da ya kirra’n rua, shi rua kan diika…

  • Tee

    Good journalism. Please keep it up. Cheers!

  • Artful ºDodger

    He, unfortunately is a governor and a HERO of the lowlife igbo class!

      The Saboteurs

  • Julius

    I hope our Ibo friends read this. I doubt if they will believe it tho. Na one way dem be. No brake, no jam, no sense !.

      Absolutely NO SENSE

        Na so o , my broda.

    • uOkwunna

      Only almajiris and street urchins can believe this cock-and-bull story. Go back to the archive it will enlighten you that William Jefferson’s case was a by-product of halliburton’s scam investigation.

        Chei, Ibo mannnnnnnnnnnn. You kidding, right ? I bet you also think that Dasuki gate is also a by product of Halliburton scam investigation. You are delusional.

  • Paul Eromosele

    This doesn’t explain anything. If anything it confirms the suspicion that many have that Buhari ‘s wife is the person in question. The i-Gate Technology bribery took place between 2002 – 2005 with full involvement of Mr. William Jefferson. But the response and denial of her involvement put up by the presidency leaves much to be desired. Both SR and Premium Times didn’t do a thorough investigation in this case.

  • Paul Eromosele

    Did you see the passport of the Aisha Buhari issued by 2012 – 2017 by NIS. The picture of the said Aisha Buhari was cloned with so many errors. Besides, the passport was issued years after the bribery incident had ended. Mr. Ibekwe please do more investigation on this case and let’s have the truth. Thanks

      You can get a cloned “Michelle Obama” passport for less than US$500 in Nigeria.

  • Kickboxer

    TWELFTH WONDERS OF THE WORLD EQUALS….

    FANTASTICALLY CORRUPT BRAINLESS BUHARI (with a FUGITIVE “FIRST LADY” AISHA BUHARI) IS FIGHTING KWARRAPTCIUN!!!!

    FACTS ARE STUBBORN

    1. Brainless Buhari was a criminal for stealing $2.8b in 1978, current value is $68billion, as petroleum and then overthrew Shagari/Ekwueme govt when Justice Irikefe Tribunal ordered for his arrest)

    2. Brainless Buhari was a criminal when he stole millions of dollars through Petroleum Trust Funds, from 1994-1998, and claimed immunity when asked to appear before Justice Oputa Tribunal on the funds stolen

    3. Brainless was grandfather of CORRUPTION for forging his WAEC and assuming the presidency through a web of corrupt Western news agencies and individuals within the political establishment in the UK, USA, and Arabia penninsula

    4. Brainless Buhari is a PEDOPHILE after all he seized Aisha Buhari, a hairdresser, when she was a less than 12 years old and raped her so every child she had with brainless Buhari when she was below 14 years was an act of RAPE. Brainless Buhar is a RAPIST.

    5. Brainless Buhari used “first lady” Aisha Buhari as a MULE to transfer funds, $170,000, to bribe U.S. Congressional Black Caucus and others for support for his clandestine activity in Nigeria including criminally assuming Nigeria presidency

      LOLz…. you need to have a brain transplant…with an ox, whose IQ is better than yours!

      • Kickboxer

        Sai Barbarian……TRUTH IS BITTER! Corruption & parasites are fighting back! No hiding place for brainless Buhari and your FUGITIVE “first lady”…Haa

          Get the ox already?

  • Tijani

    The fake fighting corruption efcc that took it upon themselves to clear Aisha Muhammadu Buhari without any form of questioning should have taken it upon themselves to produce and charge Aisha Halliburton Jefferson Buhari to court. Efcc has not even declared Aisha Halliburton wanted! Is it not this i-gate technology that one of the unclarified Aisha Buhari’s is using to run the fake news propaganda machine called Buhari Media Organisation? The more you look the less you see. Change.