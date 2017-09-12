Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Mercy Aigbe, Alexx Ekubo top BON Awards nominee list

Related News

The nominee list for the 2017 Best of Nollywood, BON, Awards has been released. Actors Omotola Jalade-Ekiende, Mercy Aigbe, and Alex Ekubo are the top contenders.

The organisers say, this year, over 120 films were screened, including 113 feature films, seven short films and two TV series. According to the award organisers, eight other films were disqualified for various reasons.

The Best of Nollywood Awards is an annual film event presented by Best of Nollywood Magazine. The award seeks to honour outstanding achievements in the Nigerian movie industry. The first edition was held on December 6, 2009, in Ikeja, Lagos State. This year, the award will be held in Ogun State in December.

See the full list of nominees below.

Best Actor in a Leading Role (English)

• Sambasa Nzeribe in Slow Country

• Alexx Ekubo in Inikpi

• Joseph Benjamin in Dance to my Beat

• Bolanle Ninalowo in Picture Perfect

• Gabriel Afolayan in Tatu

• Paul Utomi in What lies Within

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English)

• IK Ogbonna – Excess Luggage

• Kelechi Udegbe – Behind the Wheels

• Tope Tedela – Slow Country

• Segun Arinze/Sambasa Nzeribe – Tatu

• Justice Nuagbe (Ushbebe)– Dance to my Beat

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Yoruba)

• Niyi Johnson – Okun

• Gabriel Afolayan – False Flag

• Femi Adebayo – Afaila Ojo

• Odunlade Adekola – Gangan

• Abdulateef Oladimeji- Ojo Meta

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

• Tobiloba Abraham – Okun

• Gabriel Afolayan – Ailatunse

• Taiwo Ibikunle – Afaila Ojo

• Abdulateef Oladimeji – 1983

• Wale Akorede – Somewhere in the Dark

Best Actor in a Leading Role(Hausa)

• Rabiu Rikadawa – Ko Bayan Raina

• Adam Zango – Matatace Shaida

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo)

• Tim Ebuka – Akuko Uwa

• Browny Igboegbu – Nkoli Nwa Nsukka

Best Actress in Leading Role (English)

• Omotola Jalade Ekeinde in Alter Ego

• Ivie Okujaye in Slow Country

• Ufuoma McDermott in The Women

• Michelle Dede in What lies Within

• Rahama Sadau in Tatu

• Esther Audu in Inikpi

Best Actress in Supporting role (English)

• Queen Nwokoye – Excess Luggage

• Bayray Mcnwizu – Trace

• Bisola Aiyeola – Picture Perfect

• Toyin Abraham/Funlola Raimi – Tatu

• Kate Henshaw/Omoni Oboli/ Katherine Obiang- The Women

Best Actress in Leading Role (Yoruba)

• Ronke Odusanya – Ailatunse

• Aisha Lawal in False Flag

• Mercy Aigbe – Ojo Meta

• Jumoke Odetola – Somewhere in the Dark

• Adeola Ayoade in Okun

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

• Ireti Osayemi – Ojo Meta

• Feyisara Hassan – Okun

• Omowumi Dada – Somewhere in the Dark

• Iyabo Ojo – Gangan

• Temitope Solaja- Ashabi Akata

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Hausa)

• Jamila Nagudu – Ko Bayan Raina

• Rahama Sadau – Matatace Shaida

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Igbo)

• Chizzy Alichi – Akuko Uwa

• Rachel Okonkwo – Nkoli Nwa Nsukka

Best Child Actor in a Movie

• Adebayo Thomas – Slow Country

• Dumebi Nzeribe – Tatu

• Kunuji Boluwatife – The Maniac

• Abayomi Gabriel – Excess Luggage

• Ero Josh-Behind the Wheels

Best Child Actress in a movie

• Martina Obi – Truncated

• Bella Ufondu- Excess Luggage

• Teniola Awobiyi in Tatu

Comedy of the Year

• Ufuoma

• Three Wise Men

• A Trip to Jamaica

• Excess Luggage

• American Driver

Movie with the Best Social Message

• False Flag

• Alter Ego

• Busted

• Behind the Wheels

Best Short Film of the Year

• Truncated

• Mustapha

• I AM

• Aramide

Movie with the Best Special Effect

• Slow Country

• Oloibiri

• Misery Lane

• Somewhere in the Dark

• Goddess of Fire

• Behind the Wheels

• What lies Within

Movie with the Best Screenplay

• Okun

• Oloibiri

• Tatu

• What Lies Within

• Slow Country

• The Women

TV Series of the Year

• The Johnsons

• Zone 222

Best use of Nigerian food in a movie

• Picture Perfect

• Ufuoma

• Trace

• Stormy Heart

Best Use of Costume in a Movie

• Picture Perfect

• Tatu

• Inikpi

• Okun

• The Women

Best Use of Make-up in a Movie

• Somewhere in the dark

• Tatu

• Slow Country

• Picture Perfect

Movie with the Best Production Design

• Oloibiri

• Tatu

• Okun

• Inikpi

• Alter Ego

Best Kiss in a Movie

• Omowunmi Dada/Eddie Watson – Bias

• Daniel K. Daniel/Chelsea Eze – Scorned

• Ufuoma McDemott/Kalu Ikeagu – The Women

• Omotola Jalade Ekeinde /Kunle Remmy – Alter Ego

• Ronke Odusanya/Gabriel Afolayan – Ailatunse

Movie with the Best Sound Track

• Oloibiri

• Tatu

• Inikpi

• Stormy Heart

Movie with the Best Editing

• Tatu

• What Lies Within

• Slow Country

• The Women

• Okun

Most Promising Actor

• Suara Olayinka in Tatu

• Peter Jacobs in I AM

• Most Promising Actress

• Chisom Steve in Akuko Uwa

• Tinuola Oladoye in I AM

Movie with the Best Cinematography

• Tatu

• Slow Country

• What Lies Within

• Oloibiri

• A Trip to Jamaica

Director of the Year

• Eric Aghimien for Slow Country

• Blessing Egbe for The Women

• Bogunmbe Abiola Paul for Okun

• Vanessa Nzediegwu for What lies Within

• Don Omope for Tatu

Movie of the Year

• Slow Country

• Okun

• Tatu

• Oloibiri

• What Lies Within

Revelations of the Year(Female)

• Regina Daniel

• Bimbo Ademoye

• Yvonne Enakhene

• Selia Adebowale

• Folahunsho Adeola

Revelation of the Year(Male)

• Timini Egbuson

• Abayomi Alvin

• Baaj Adebule

The 2016 Best of Nollywood Awards was the 8th edition of the ceremony and took place in Aba, Abia State on December 10, 2016. The event was to be hosted by Okey Bakassi and Mercy Aigbe, with the latter not showing up on the award night.