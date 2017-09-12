Finding Adaora returns to theatre for Independence Anniversary

Related News

The acclaimed stage play, Finding Adaora, will return to the theatre on October 6 and 7 at the Muson Centre in Lagos.

The play is produced by 2 Masks & a Griot Theatre Company and supported by Temple Management Company. It is an initiative of the creative duo of Roli Ukwu and Segun Michaels and featuring leading thespians, Tosan Ugbeye and Toyin Oshinaike.

Directed by Chidi Ukwu, the play tells the story of a conflicted British woman of African descent, who comes to Nigeria in search of an identity, only to find that skin colour is not the first or most important classification of human affinity.

Her unique encounters in the hands of her Nigerian driver, Udoka, and his spurious side-kick, Emem, force her to rethink her values and the meaning of being African.

When she chooses to change her name and adopt Nigeria as her home, she gets more than she bargained for.

Roli Ukwu, the playwright, describes “Finding Adaora” as a ‘voyage into the centre of identity.’ “This is a story that everyone can relate to because at its core it is all about self-discovery,” she said.

“I think the story is really relevant because we live in a time where significant portions of our populace query the strength of the ties that bind us as a people; wholesome definitions of our identity are needed now more than ever before in our history.”

Finding Adaora opens on October 6 with a command performance at the MUSON centre in Lagos, and follow-up performances on October 7 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

With finding Adaora and her other plays, 2MG says it seeks to build “communities of theatre” which support the development and promotion of culture and art for the sake of improved lifestyles.

They note, “It’s lofty ideal is to also ‘shine a light on the importance of unity within our inter-ethnic relations as well as the strength of our Nigerianness.”