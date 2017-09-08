“I am not dying” – Veteran actor, Sadiq Daba says

Related News

Veteran Nollywood actor, Sadiq Daba, has dispelled rumours that he is on the verge of dying as a result of a potentially life-threatening disease, leukaemia.

Several news outlets had reported that the Kano-born actor was dying; but the broadcaster has reassured his fans that he is not dying as he is currently responding to treatment

A filmmaker, Sonny McDon, had in a Facebook post asked people familiar with the actor to put a call to him, “as he needed encouragement.”

He wrote: “Dear colleagues and friends in Nollywood, especially some of us that date back to NTA days, please put a call to Sadiq Daba. He needs your voice of encouragement now, please.”

But Sadiq responded to Sonny’s post saying that his condition isn’t as bad as it is being painted.

He wrote in a comment, “I am not dead nor dying !!! God has been and will Always be faithful to me and my plight, because that is my covenant with Him !!!!My doctors have been wonderful and I am responding to treatment. …..my love and thanks to all those who have called to sympathise and empathise with me…..God bless you !!!!!!”

Friends who said they had a private chat with him have reported that he’s doing fine and recuperating in his home .

One of Nigeria’s most loved television stars, Sadiq has had a long career in broadcasting with the Nigerian Television Authority. He also appeared in early soap operas such as Cockcrow At Dawn and Behind The Clouds.

He co-hosted the popular AM Express with late Yinka Craig (who died of a similar illness in 2008) and had an award winning role in Kunle Afolayan‘s October 1 in recent times.

Leukaemia is a cancer of the blood cells and has no known cure. However, with adequate medical care or a blood marrow transplant, the disease can be managed.