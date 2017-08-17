Tom Cruise breaks ankle performing stunts on set

Related News

A Hollywood veteran actor, Tom Cruise, over the weekend broke his ankle while performing a stunt on the set of the upcoming “Mission: Impossible 6,” causing production on the film to go on hiatus.

Reuters reports that Paramount Pictures said this in a statement made available to journalists.

Paramount, a unit of Viacom (VIAB.O), said the action movie, which is one of its biggest franchises remains on schedule to open on July 27, 2018.

Reuters also reports that Cruise, 55, who is known for doing his own stunts, was seen in a video on celebrity news website TMZ trying to jump between the roofs of two high-rise buildings.

He landed hard against a wall during filming in London at the weekend and was later seen limping off the set.

“During production on the latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt.

“Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery,” Paramount said.

“Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and cannot wait to share the film with everyone next summer.’’

Reuters reports that Paramount did not say how long production will be delayed.

Hollywood trade paper Variety said filming could be halted anywhere from six weeks to three months while Cruise recovers. Variety said the actor also injured his hip.

Cruise has carved a career as one of Hollywood’s top-earning and longest running action stars, much of it built on his reputation for doing his own stunts.

The stunts include swinging around a Dubai skyscraper and hanging off a plane as it taxied down a runway and took off. (Reuters/NAN)