ARG, Lai Mohammed, others mourn Adebayo Faleti

The Afenifere Renewal Group, ARG, on Monday said the life of dedication that the late Yoruba broadcaster and actor, Adebayo Faleti, lived should be celebrated.

The group also noted that the late actor’s life should be raised as a compass for the youth to follow.

In a statement signed by Kunle Famoriyo, the group’s publicity secretary, ARG said while the renowned actor and broadcast manager would be missed as an unparalleled repository of Yoruba culture, his footprints in the annals of Yoruba culture should be preserved.

The statement said Mr. Faleti was always willing to participate in anything that would promote Yoruba culture and language and that even in his old age, he offered himself as a pioneer member of the Board of Directors of Yoruba Academy, a cultural think-tank organisation established by the ARG.

“We commiserate with the Alaafin of Oyo, the Oyo State Governor, and Baba Faleti’s biological family members. We also call on all south-west governors to join hands to give Baba Faleti a befitting funeral, while also instituting enduring memorial for him,” the ARG said.

In his message, a former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, described Mr. Faleti as a rare gem, an uncommon individual.

Mr. Daniel stated that the late broadcaster was a man of many parts who equally excelled in his career as a poet, journalist, writer, translator, broadcaster and TV exponent.

According to Mr. Daniel, Mr. Faleti was always at the forefront of the promotion of Yoruba Culture and tradition.

His undying passion for the development and uplift of Yoruba values could only be described in the superlatives. He was a celebrated artist and an astute administrator.

“Late Chief Adebayo’ s death was a great loss to the nation particularly the entire Yorubaland but his life and works will continue to be reference points in our national history,” the former governor said.

In his reaction, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said generations of authors, poets, broadcasters and actors owe Mr. Faleti a debt of gratitude for his dedication, hard work and love for the country.

He commiserated with the family and friends of the departed, as well as all practitioners in the sector.

He said Mr. Faleti was a trailblazer and a colossus across many genres, who left an indelible footprint in the Nigerian landscape.

The minister prayed that God will comfort them and grant repose to the soul of the departed.

In his reaction, Dele Odule, the National President, Theatre and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN, said Mr. Faleti was a custodian of culture who guarded Yoruba culture jealously, despite the fact that he studied French and English in the University.

“He believed so much in the development of Yoruba language and anything that has to do with Yoruba culture and did his best to promote the language and the culture.

“He was a disciplinarian, straightforward and gentleman who never condoned any act of hypocrisy; that was the reason for his uncommon high level of integrity and was being respected by all.

“Nigerians, especially Yoruba people, will miss Pa Faleti, who stood for the race and worked so much to ensure that we never lost the rich Yoruba culture,” the actor said.

Mr. Faleti, a celebrated actor and playwright died on Sunday at the age of 86.