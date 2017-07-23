Veteran Yoruba broadcaster and actor, Adebayo Faleti, is dead

Nigerian veteran broadcaster, poet, journalist, writer and actor, Adebayo Faleti, is dead.

Mr. Faleti died on Sunday at the University College Hospital, Ibadan at about 6 a.m.

The late broadcaster published a dictionary containing the official usage of Yoruba names.

He was a Yoruba translator, TV exponent and a pioneer staff of the first television station in Africa, Western Nigeria Television, WNTV, Ibadan.

He was also responsible for translating Nigeria’s National Anthem from English to Yoruba.

He died at the age of 86.

