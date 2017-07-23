UPDATED: Veteran Yoruba broadcaster and actor, Adebayo Faleti, is dead

Related News

The Nigerian veteran broadcaster, poet, journalist, writer and actor, Adebayo Faleti, is dead.

Mr. Faleti was confirmed dead on Sunday at the University College Hospital, Ibadan at about 6 a.m.

One of his sons, Adeniyi, who confirmed the death on Sunday in Ibadan, said that he was helping his father with his bath when he died.

He said that late Mr. Faleti observed the early morning devotion with the family members when he woke up and soon after told them that he prayed to God to send someone else to continue his mission as he was tired and longing for home.

“After the morning devotion, I helped him to the bathroom as I normally did.

“He said he wanted God to send someone else to come and complete his work because he had done all he could do.

“He also said that he wanted to go home. Suddenly, I noticed that he was not breathing again.

“We took him to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, where he was confirmed dead. We shall miss him greatly,” he said.

One of the wives of the deceased, Moteniola, described him as a loving husband who was always concerned about the welfare of the family.

“I knew him as a loving husband and I will always remember how well he catered for the family.

“He prepared the children for a good future by ensuring that they got good education,” Moteniola said.

Also speaking, Gbemi, another son of the actor, said that the family would remain grateful to God for granting their father a good life.

“He reached the peak of his career in life. As an actor, he was a celebrated artiste.

“As an administrator, he headed the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) and Oyo State office of Mass Mobilisation for Self-Reliance, Social Justice, and Economic Recovery.

“He fitted into every good role that a father and a friend could play.

“We are sad about his demise but we are grateful for the fulfilled life he lived.

“He is survived by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, that is the grace anyone should be thankful for,” Gbemi said.

The late broadcaster published a dictionary containing the official usage of Yoruba names.

He was a Yoruba translator, TV exponent and a pioneer staff of the first television station in Africa, Western Nigeria Television, WNTV, Ibadan.

He was also responsible for translating Nigeria’s National Anthem from English to Yoruba.

He died at the age of 86.