TBoss, Annie Idibia, get new endorsement deal

Big Brother Naija contestant, TBoss, and actress Annie Idibia have been unveiled as the brand ambassadors of Instant Pickup, a mobile-enabled laundry app.

Ubi Franklin, who is the CEO of Made Men Music Group, unveiled the celebrity ambassadors as well as its mobile application at the Landmark Centre, Oniru, Lagos on Thursday.

The other brand ambassadors are Selebobo, Mr. Jellof, Gbenro Ajibade, Ushbebe, Damilola Adegbite and comedian Senator. The app is Franklin’s brainchild.

Hosted by Frank Edoho, celebrities such as Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timi Dakolo, AY Makun, TBoss, Noble Igwe, Gbenga Adeyinka 1st, Tosin Martins and others attended the event.

Timi Dakolo also treated the audience to captivating soul music at the launch.

Speaking at the launch, the label loss said the choice of the brand ambassadors was influenced by their track records, social media clout and personalities.

Franklin told PREMIUM TIMES that the app was conceived as a result of personal inconveniences, adding that it was fully designed by Nigerian geeks.

“My vision for Instant Pick Up was as a result of the inconveniences I personally experienced while managing a hectic business schedule, family schedule and the inability to fulfill other several needs. Of all my entrepreneurial pursuits, Instant Pick Up app is one which I have been most passionate about, from conception, to development of the app.”

Franklin, who recently signed three upcoming artistes to his MMMG label, the second since Iyanya’s exit, also shared his humble beginnings story with the audience.

“I owe who I am today to Julius Agwu. Not many are aware that I was once Mr. Agwu’s assistant over seven years ago. I wasn’t placed on a salary but I was given occasional allowances and I never complained. My job entailed carrying his bags around and running errands for him. He taught me the entertainment ropes and I leveraged on all the contacts I met through him.

Ubi Frankin and Julius Agwu

“I recall that when I began working with him I didn’t even know any Nigerian celebrity. So anytime we went out I literally asked him to help identify whom the biggest entertainment personalities we met were. I am proud of that period because the struggle is part of my story. It has shaped me into the man that I have become today.”

Ubi’s wife, Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro, was conspicuously absent at the launch. Her absence further fueled rumours that the marriage, which was contracted in 2015, is indeed troubled.

The latter also failed to respond to questions that centered on his personal life at the event.

The 31-year-old entertainment entrepreneur’s music label is home to music stars like Tekno and Selebobo.