Actress Halima Abubakar cries out: “Stop spreading lies about me. I’m not dying”

Ailing Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has reassured her fans that there is no cause for alarm over her health status.

The actress, who has been sick for a while owing to complications from a fibroid operation she underwent in India in April, made the appeal in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

She also denied rumours that she was battling cancer and asked her fans not to contribute money on her behalf.

She wrote, “I am grateful to everyone who has shown me love and encouragement at this point in my life. May God bless you all. I want to be known as a positive soul and not a sad one, so I plead to you all not to donate any money on my behalf to anyone. I see people already trying to make money out of it so kindly don’t.

“And please I am not dying, so no need for the hashtags. You all are awesome and am covered. If I don’t ask for money myself, then it’s not from me. I have wonderful people around me. Kindly stop the lies. I want this smile to be permanent and so shall it be Amin.”

During the weekend, Abubakar’s professional colleague, actress, Tonto Dikeh, posted a picture of her ailing friend and urged her fans to please pray for her quick recovery adding that she was with her and will personally see to her well-being.

Concerned fans of the actress had vowed to take care of her when she was reported sick by Tonto Dikeh, who had shared a photo of Halima on a hospital bed.

In the post, Tonto promised to take care of Halima who is one of her closest friends in Nollywood.

Early in the week, Halima’s brother, Isah Abubakar, also revealed the health status of the actress.

He made the revelation via his Instagram page where he also thanked the First Lady of Kogi State, Rashidat Bello, Tonto and fans and well-wishers for their support.

Isah disclosed that his sister was suffering from complications, which arose as a result of the Fibroid surgery she had in India.

He said, “On behalf of our big sister, we want to thank everyone who called, commented and prayed for her. We all are grateful.”

Meanwhile, Google Nigeria says Halima is currently the most searched Nigerian actress on Google.

According to the report made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday,” people consistently searched for information on ‘Halima Abubakar Health’, ‘Halima Abubakar Sick’, ‘Halima Abubakar Sickness’, ‘Halima Abubakar Actress’, and ‘Halima Abubakar Movies’ on google.