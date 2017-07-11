Producers, Actors guild eulogise Olu Jacobs at 75

Related News

The Association of Movie Producers, AMP, and the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, have congratulated veteran Nollywood Actor, Olu Jacobs, as he turns 75 on Tuesday.

Sunny-Ken Awoji, the Vice Chairman of AMP Abuja chapter, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria described Jacobs as an icon and a role model in the movie industry.

“Olu Jacobs is one of the foremost Nigerian actors who have helped in shaping and showcasing Nollywood to the rest of the world.

“At 75, he is still very active and passionate as an actor, and that is a very big motivation to the young generation of actors.

“We felicitate with him and wish him more active and fruitful years ahead,” Awoji said.

Similarly, Agility Onwura, Chairman of Abuja chapter of AGN, extolled Jacobs’s virtues of hard work, focus and discipline, which he said has made him remain relevant in the industry over the years.

“We pray God to keep him strong for us because we still have a lot to learn from him,” he said.

Born July 11, 1942, in Egba Alake, South West Nigeria, Jacobs began acting at a very young age.

He studied Acting at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, and later starred in various British television shows and series in the 1970’s.

In 1978, he played the role of President Mageeba in Micheal Codron’s presentation of Tom Stoppard’s play ‘Night and Day’.

In the 1980s Jacobs starred in several international films, some of which include John Irvin’s war film ‘The Dogs of War’ and Roman Polanski’s adventure-comedy ‘Pirates’, among others.

Jacobs has starred in over 120 Nollywood movies and has won many local and international awards.

In 2007, he won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

(NAN)