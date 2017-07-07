Five Nollywood movies to see this weekend

Related News

With top Hollywood movies including Spider-Man: Homecoming, Despicable Me 3 still in high demand at the cinemas, Nigerian movies are not left out as they are also doing well at the moment.

From comedy to psychological thrillers or romantic movies, Nollwyood filmmakers are also upping the ante. Are you drawing up your itinerary for the weekend? Then, you may want to check out these Nollywood films at a cinema house near you.

1 – AJUWAYA- The Haunted Village

Kannywood sweetheart, Rahama Sadau, plays a lead role in ‘Ajuwaya – The Haunted Village’. Produced and directed by Tolu Lord Tanner, the film follows the story of six corps members who were posted to a remote village in Osun State for their youth service and unwittingly woke an age-long evil. Kemi Lala Akindoju, Timini Egbuson, Lanre Hassan, Etinosa Idemudia and many others also star in the film.

2 – SPOUSE’S SECRETS

Ella and Sam, a young and dynamic couple held on to their sheer-secrets at the expense of matrimonial peace and harmony; with a myriad of side attractions and distractions, the revealed secrets result to fruitfulness, openness and love. The movie’s cast includes Sam Uche Anyamele, Nuella Chikere (Njudigbo), Jude Orhorha, Nancy Gabriel and Monique Samuel.

3 – ROTI

The psychological limits and endurance of a couple are stretched after the wife, Diane, suddenly sees an exact replica of her dead son (five years after his death), walking leisurely home from a different school and living an entirely different life. The emotional ramifications of this experience becomes near damning.

Cast: Kate Henshaw, Kunle Afolayan, Toyin Oshinaike, Fathia Balogun and Dari Afolayan.

4 . 10 Days in Suncity

Bianca is a campus beauty queen who Akpos has sacrificed his livelihood to make successful. After successfully winning a national beauty pageant, Bianca, ever loyal to Akpos, is now an international celebrity rolling with society’s ‘high and mighty’. Otunba who is also invested in Bianca follows Akpos and Bianca to Sun city; but will Akpos give up his love with all the sweat he has invested or will Otunba win this time with the use of his wit and charm as the ‘old fox’ which he has used to conquer like he has done time and again, in the world of business?

The movie features celebrities such as 2face Idibia, Adesua Etomi, Mercy Johnson, Falz The Bahd Guy, Uti Nwachukwu, Yvonne Jegede, Alexx Ekubo and veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo.

Also featured in the movie were South African comedienne, Thenjiwe Moseley, Amanda Du Pont, Celeste Ntuli and a bit of Hollywood spice, Miguel Nunez Jr.

5 – Isoken

Everyone in the Osayande family worries about Isoken. Although she has what appears to have a perfect life – beautiful, successful and surrounded by great family and friends – Isoken is still unmarried at 34 which, in a culture obsessed with marriage, is serious cause for concern. Things come to a head at her youngest sister’s wedding when her overbearing mother thrusts her into an orchestrated matchmaking with the ultimate Edo man, Osaze. Isoken is a romantic drama that explores cultural expectations, racial stereotypes and the bonds that unite families in touching, dramatic and comedic ways.

Stars: Dakore Akande, Joseph Benjamin, Marc Rhys