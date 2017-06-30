Mercy Aigbe, Annie Idibia, Ooni’s wife, others march against domestic violence

Related News

The award winning actress, Mercy Aigbe, replied estranged husband, Lanre Gentry, on Instagram after his claim that her allegations against him was a stunt to make money for a movie.

The actress in the caption of a picture of her battered eye, Thursday, said, “Throwback to when a man I call my husband almost blinded me!!! Keep the denials and numerous lies coming.

I am ready for you…Mr.Gentry”

On Friday, the actress in conjunction with the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Wuraola Ogunwusi, through the latter’s #1in3Africa campaign, put together a walk against domestic violence against women.

Domestic violence victims and campaigners against the menace joined the walk, which kicked off at Awolowo Road by Falomo roundabout in Lagos.

Toke Makinwa, Foluke Daramola, Annie Idibia, Former Big Brother housemate, Kemen, among other celebrities also took part in the walk.

In an Instagram post about the Walk, Mercy Aigbe said, “We all must come together to put an end to this inhumane, cancerous, destructive, barbaric act that is destroying homes.

We should be committed in our fight to see an end to this menace eating deep into our society.

It should not continue to the next generation.

“Please stop shaming victims, we have a right to speak out, we have a right to share our experiences because trust me it helps the healing process.

“To everyone woman/man going tru any form of violence in your homes, please summon the courage to say enough is enough!

The society might preach otherwise but my darling, ur Life, well being, rest of mind is all that matters! LIFE has no DUPLICATE”.

She further stated that “Violence solves nothing and it isn’t an option, it is an offense punishable under the LAW.”