Mercy Aigbe’s husband says wife’s advocacy ‘about money’

Related News

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, and her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry, shaded each other on Instagram after Mercy released a video of her battered face on Thursday.

The actress captioned the video, “Violence is not an option! It is inhumane and shouldn’t be condoned. Battery and Assault is a crime punishable under the law! Join us tomorrow for the walk against domestic violence.”

She also announced to her 2.3 million Instagram followers that her anti-domestic violence advocacy was in full swing.

Just as her followers began empathising with her over her plight, her ex-husband dropped a comment that sent Instagram into a frenzy.

The embattled hotelier told Nigerians that his wife was just using her domestic violence claims to make money.

“All this is movie that Mercy Aigbe make. Nice one my dear. She is just using you people to make money for herself (sic),” he wrote.

The actress had accused her husband of physical violence, which she said affected her sight and caused her to bleed internally for over three weeks.

A fight between the couple allegedly led to her bleeding, a situation which informed her decision to storm the office of the Lagos State Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Commissioner, Lola Akande, to report the matter.

She also revealed that the crisis rocking their marriage began a few days after she discovered that her husband was sleeping with another woman, and her personal assistants.

Mr. Gentry was subsequently remanded in Kirikiri Prisons in Lagos.

The 52-year-old hotelier, who finally appeared in court after failing to show up twice, was remanded in prison until he met the bail demands of N500,000 and two sureties who reside in Lagos and have landed properties.

Mr. Gentry finally regained his freedom in May after spending a week behind bars at Kirikiri Prison.