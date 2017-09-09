Police arrest husband of ‘cheating’ comedienne for allegedly leaking sex video

Related News

Lawrence Abrokwah, the husband of a popular Ghanaian comedienne and TV personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has been arrested for recording and circulating the video of alleged infidelity involving his wife.

Consequently, he is set to appear before a domestic violence court in Ghana. Mr. Abrokwah had reportedly caught his wife in bed with another man and went on to record a video of the event which has gone viral.

Mr. Abrokwah will be facing charges for recording and circulating the video and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

According to the Ghanaian police, the suspect was arrested, detained and later granted bail. A docket has been prepared and the police are ready to prosecute, Ghanaian police say.

A few days ago, a video circulating on social media platforms showed the popular comedienne crying with just a towel barely covering her body. Her husband had barged in on her having sex with another man in a room and recorded the event.

The couple got married on October 22, 2016, in a church at Florida Lake in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that money borrowed for the wedding ceremony has not been paid by the husband.

A report to counter the claims that the comedienne was caught cheating, however, paints Abrokwah as a “wife-beater” who reportedly assaulted the former over seven times during their short-lived marriage.

The report continued that Afia had caught Abrokwah cheating with their housemaid – an action that caused her to want an annulment of the marriage in June 2017.