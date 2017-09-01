‘Who wants to be a Millionaire’ returns, Frank Edoho dropped as host

Related News

Barely two months after popular TV game show, Who wants to be a Millionaire, went off air, it is expected to begin airing again across major TV stations on Sunday.

Following a partnership with Airopay, which is a global international payments operator, the show’s producer, Ultima Studios Limited, said the show has been revamped.

To this effect, the Managing Director of Ultima Studios, Femi Ayeni, said the show’s anchor, Frank Edoho, will likely be dropped.

“The presenter may not be returning as a host this time around but he remains a part of the team. We will also encourage him to partake in the auditions which will see us have a befitting replacement if need be.

“We will be getting a younger presenter but Frank remains a part of WWTBM. We will air highlights from captivating past editions of the show for about 5 weeks until we get a new anchor for the show,” said Mr. Ayeni.

Mr. Ayeni revealed this at a joint press conference in Lagos on Thursday, announcing Airopay, as the new sponsors of the show.

Thirteen years after it ran uninterrupted on national TV stations, the TV game show went on an indefinite break after its major sponsor, MTN, pulled out in June.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Ayeni said, “Airopay and Ultima are convinced that the synergy between Airopay and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’s game show will be mutually beneficial.

“With this new sponsorship, Airopay is proud to say that the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire TV game show is much bigger, richer and better, as Airopay has increased the winnings sums of contestants who make it to the Who Wants To Be a Millionaire game show’s hot seat and participants who engage in the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Homeplay.”

Also addressing the media at the event, the CEO of Airopay, Charles Oyakhilome, confirmed that his firm has indeed increased the winning sums for contestants from N10m to N15m.

The show, which has produced a lot of millionaires began showing every week on national TV stations in 2014.

Some of the past winners include Osazuwa Osahon Daniels – N5 million (2009), Aroma Ufodike Chimuanya – N10 million (2009), Babatunde Oni Oladipo – N5 million (2010), Nnaemeka Ubaekwena – N5 million (2012).