Rashidi Yekini’s daughter reveals plan for Nollywood

Yemisi, the first daughter of Nigeria’s most prolific goal poacher, Rashidi Yekini, is set for life after graduation.

Yemisi, who a little over a week ago bagged a degree in Cinematography from the De Monforte University in Leicester City, United Kingdom, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES revealed that she would be considering joining the Nigeria film industry, popularly referred to as Nollywood.

“I cannot see myself coming to Nigeria to establish a business but I can see myself working in Nollywood; helping with some of the more technical aspects maybe working with some top directors, working behind the scene, helping with a great casting to make a great movie, directing something, yeah I can definitely see myself doing that,” Yemisi replied when asked if she has plans for Nigeria; especially as her late father was a well-acknowledged hero in the country.

“Hopefully I can grow and help Nigeria grow in that industry, Nigeria films are now more appealing to the public,” she added.

Yemisi also said her planned entry into Nollywood may not necessarily make her an integral part of the Nigerian film industry.

“I can’t say I can see myself as an integral part of the film industry but I would like to be a part of the Nigerian film industry. I do not know if it will work but I will like to give it a try and work with people like Biyi Bandele and Tope Ogun and other top directors,” she said.

Aside from the Nollywood dream, Yemisi is also understood to be mulling an idea that could see her partnering Cable network, DSTV.

“She thinks of having something with DSTV, maybe their Sports Channel, SuperSports or something even wider, it would be nice to have the daughter of the great legend on a great platform like that to keep the memory of the late soccer legend alive,” a source close to Yemisi disclosed.

Indeed, Yekini may have been dead these five years but he would be proud that the controversies that surrounded his passing have not derailed his children.

Yemisi already has a degree from a UK varsity and Mariam, her younger sister, is also understood to be studying English at the University of Ilorin.

While asking how she felt finishing in flying colours and second overall from her graduating class, Yemisi said: “I was happy; I feel like I have achieved something especially finishing second in my class.”

Yemisi, however, admits that there is more to life after graduation.

“Graduating is easy but finding your feet in the world is going to be hard. I think that’s what the challenge is going to be. I am proud of the result I got and I owe it all to my mum and dad,” she said.

Looking back to how the journey was for her before bagging her degree, Yemisi relived one of her toughest moments as an undergraduate.

“I had to make a film obviously. So, I had to hire a cast, find the location, rent the equipment, I think that was one of the challenges had to raise money, I also had to travel around the UK. Those where my biggest challenges,” she stated albeit with a tone of fulfilment as all her efforts indeed paid off at the long run.

Late Yekini’s lawyer, Jubril Mohammed, who made out time to attend Yemisi’s graduation in the UK, told PREMIUM TIMES he was quite elated at the feat recorded by the late soccer legend’s daughter.

The lawyer said among other things, Yemisi is truly focused and has a strong determination like her late father.

“We are all proud of her and wish her many more success in her chosen career,” he said.

Before now, Yemisi has made known her intention to use her academic knowledge to help put together a befitting documentary on the life and times of her late father who is one of the best footballers Africa has ever known.

Yekini, who remains Nigeria’s highest goal scorer of all time, died in a controversial manner five years ago.

Among other feats, Yekini is most famous for his iconic celebration inside the opponent’s goal post when he scored Nigeria’s first ever World Cup goal in USA 1994.