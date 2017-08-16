Ooni of Ife denies marriage crash, keeps mum on ‘new Yoruba wife’

Related News

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has dismissed rumours that his marriage has crashed.

Amidst growing concerns on the state of his 17-month-old marriage to Olori Wuraola, the Ooni said he and his wife are happily living together in the palace.

There were online reports on Monday that the marriage had crashed.

The monarch has now denied the reports and claims.

“There is no truth to the news, it is unimaginable,” the Ooni said through his media aide, Abraham Adedeji.

“We would issue a statement on the matter soon. The palace is not interested in this rumour as there are lots of positive activities happening every minute so we don’t have time to respond to such noise being created by nonentities,” the media aide reiterated.

“We are deeply disturbed by these rumours and there is absolutely no truth to these absurd claims of infidelity and we vehemently deny them.

“Due to the nature of the allegations and the attempt to defame the character of the Queen and embarrass well-respected friends of our Palace, we have immediately employed legal counsel to investigate their origin to take necessary action against the perpetrators.

“Please be advised, that in this digital age, digital footprints can lead to your identification. We stand firmly together, in our commitment to our peace and the truth.”

Meanwhile, the palace spokesperson did not broach the issue of the monarch allegedly taking another wife, who is alleged to be Yoruba and also from a royal family.

The Abeokuta-born new queen is said to live in the personal house of the monarch and not the palace.