Robert Hardy, ‘Harry Potter’ actor dies at 91

Veteran British actor, Robert Hardy, who played Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 91.

According to the Evening Standard, his family announced the death of the actor on Thursday evening, paying tribute to a “tremendous life” and a “giant career”.

Hardy was known for his role as Cornelius Fudge, the Minister for Magic, in multiple Harry Potter films and for playing the veterinarian Siegfried Harnon on the British TV series, ‘All Creatures Great and Small’.

Born in Cheltenham, England in October 1925, Hardy began acting on stage before rising to prominence in the late 1970s with the legendary ‘All Creatures Great and Small’.

He was also known for being one of the few actors to play Winston Churchill on multiple occasions, most famously in the 1981 miniseries ‘Winston Churchill: The Wilderness Years.’

