Lagos Suya Carnival aims for Guinness World Record

Organisers are aiming for the Guinness World Record book with a 50-ft long barbecued mean, popularly known as ‘suya’ at the inaugural Lagos Suya carnival scheduled to hold on October 1.

The Chief Executive Officer, SuyaStops, Kehinde Talabi, announced this at a press conference in Lagos on Saturday.

Mr. Talabi said the event is being organised in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Art and Culture.

He revealed that his team worked for some months to organise the carnival.

“We thought about our culinary expertise as Nigerians and found out that one delicacy that could be served as a full meal, a side dish or even as a snack is Suya. Although Suya doesn’t have its origin in Lagos, we can all agree that Lagosians in particular have an undying penchant for Suya. Interestingly, I run a Suya spot in Lagos and I can tell for a fact that Suya business is a viable business,” he said.

While addressing the media, the Permanent Secretary of Lagos Ministry of Culture and Arts, Ashimi Adewale, said the event will place Lagos and Nigeria on the world map.

“The Lagos Suya Carnival is a good strategy to promote the growth of the economy of the State. It is not easy to bring investors and manufacturers to Nigeria due to the cost of production.

“But we believe that this carnival is the best strategy to attract investors because what we want to do is to create an attractive environment so that more people will come and invest in our state,” he said.

At the event, artistes 9ice, Rayce, and Aramide were unveiled as ambassadors of Lagos Suya Carnival.

The organisers added that the artistes were expected to perform at the carnival.