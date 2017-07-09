PHOTO NEWS: Acting President Osinbajo at wedding ceremony of Governor Amosun’s daughter

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; and wife H.E, Dolapo Osinbajo with the children of President Muhammadu Buhari during the wedding ceremony of Ayomide Amosun and Dipo Dabiri in Ogun State. 8th July 2017. Photos: NOVO ISIORO
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; and wife H.E, Dolapo Osinbajo with the children of President Muhammadu Buhari during the wedding ceremony of Ayomide Amosun and Dipo Dabiri in Ogun State. 8th July 2017. Photos: NOVO ISIORO

