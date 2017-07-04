Celestial Church at 70: Spiritual leader calls for prayers, unity

Related News

Ahead of the Celestial Church of Christ, CCC’s 70th year anniversary, its Spiritual Head, Emmanuel Oshoffa, on Tuesday enjoined Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for peace and unity for the country.

Mr. Oshoffa spoke through Superior Evangelist, Samson Banjo, in Makoko, Lagos, at a media briefing on the church’s 70th years anniversary and the forthcoming prayer for the nation and Holy Mary Service.

According to him, the prayer session, with the theme: “Time to Rebuild and Restore’’ will take place on July 7 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos.

“It is only when we come together to speak and act as one that we can move Nigeria forward and achieve the desired change.

“I urge Nigerians to pray and work toward the unity of the country; no nation or economy can grow where there is no peace.

“We should always use this period to know that unity of the country is paramount.

“We cannot develop as a nation, no matter how people demonstrate and no president can perform magic, if there is so much tension in the land.

“Nobody wants to invest where there is no peace; we should all pray and work toward that peace, that is the only way we can grow our economy,” Mr. Oshoffa said.

In his remarks, Emmanuel Soyemi, the Chairman, Organising Committee, said that with fervent prayers and embracing a lifestyle of holiness, the nation’s current challenges would be a thing of the past.

“Nigerians can generate divine attention from God, if they can embrace an attitude of thanksgiving to God, for His daily provisions.

“The present challenges confronting the nation is for a period, but with the right things in place, the problem will not last long,’’ he said.

(NAN)