Why infertility is prevalent in Africa — Doctor

Ifeoma Amugo, a medical consultant with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, says infertility is prevalent in Africa due to frequent usage of non-prescribed medications which affects the reproductive organs.

Mrs. Amugo said this during the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Women of Zion, FCT province 7 Sister’s Convention 2017, with the Theme“ For Such A Time As This,“ in Abuja.

According to her, the case of infertility was more in Africa than Europe because in developed countries, drugs are not sold over the counter without doctor prescription.

She said some women had mistakenly damaged their wombs and ovaries because of the side effects of drugs used in the past, urging women to always consult a doctor before using any drugs.

“Infertility is high in Africa than in Europe, in Nigeria people just go to the pharmacy and buy drugs without doctor prescription which causes so much damage.

“In Europe, you can’t buy any drugs over the counter without prescription or proper consultation from the doctor,’’ she said.

She said anxiety, overweight, heavy drinking and smoking also causes infertility in both men and women.

Mrs. Amugo, however, advised women on family planning and the importance of child spacing, stating that if a woman had so many children, she won’t be able to take care of all of them properly.

She said there was a natural method of family planning and hormonal methods which included the use of birth controls and pills.

According to her, safe period is a good method of birth control while withdrawal method is very unreliable and basically not advised.

The medical expert, however, advised women to seek medical help from the hospital when faced with infertility challenges rather than using herbs and non-prescribed medications.(NAN)