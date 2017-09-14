Tiwa Savage named Profectiv MegaGrowth brand ambassador

Related News

Mavin Record first lady, Tiwa Savage, has been unveiled as the new brand ambassador of Profectiv MegaGrowth -a hair care brand.

The singer was introduced to the media at a glamourous ceremony, which held at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos on Saturday. An after launch party was held at the same venue afterwards.

A television commercial starring Tiwa was also revealed for the first time at the event.

Speaking about her ambassadorial role, Tiwa said, “I am thrilled to be associated with MegaGrowth, a brand that is loved across the entire African continent. The team are true hair experts who understand the importance of hair for African women. I admire the fact that this brand celebrates Strong and Beautiful women”

“I am also excited that the brand also celebrates the indomitable spirit of Nigerian women. More so, we must appreciate the role that Nigerian women are playing in the transformation of the country and also understand the importance of great hair to them.”

Defending the choice of Tiwa as its ambassador, the Marketing Head, Godrej Africa, Prashant Chacko, said, “We signed Tiwa as our brand ambassador because she is a Nigerian icon that epitomises the attitude and confidence that is synonymous with the brand. We are here to support Nigerian women in their journey of personal transformation by offering them superior products which promote strong and beautiful hair.”

Profectiv MegaGrowth Panellists at the conference included Prashant Chacko, Mario de la Guardia (President & Founder – Strength of Nature), Ayodele Otujinrin (Marketing Manager – Godrej Nigeria) and Rakesh Sharma (Head of Sales – Godrej Nigeria).

During the press conference held in Lagos, Mario de la Guardia, president and founder of Strength of Nature said it is set to become one of the first Nigerian companies to offer a permanent solution to hair issues.

“Our vision and commitment is to provide the highest quality, most innovative hair care products that meet the diverse needs of our consumers worldwide. Strength of Nature’s team of scientists and cosmetologists have worked tirelessly over years to identify the fundamental causes of hair and scalp damage in order to understand how to prevent and treat it.

“Their extensive research helped them identify the most nourishing and strengthening ingredients which make Profectiv MegaGrowth range the perfect solution to counter the daily stresses of heat styling, weaves, hair colour and hair style transitions.”

Tiwa’s new role will see her headline major Profectiv MegaGrowth events and campaigns in Nigeria and beyond.