AFRIMA: Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage dominate West African region nominations

Related News

Nigerian music stars, Wizkid, Davido and Tiwa Savage, are once more dominating the West African class of the regional nomination categories of the All African Music Awards. The stars are being nominated in AFRIMA top categories for the fourth time in a row.

The nominee’s list for the 2017 AFRIMA Awards was announced by officials of the African Union Commission, and a 13-man jury of the All Africa Music Awards on Wednesday at the Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja in Lagos.

From the best West African male and female categories, Nigerian acts received 10 nods from a total 17 nominations.

Wizkid, his Protégé, Mr. Eazi; Hkn Boss Davido, will join Runtown, Tripple Mg singer Tekno in the race for the best male prize contending against Sarkodie from Ghana, MHD from Guinea, and DJ Arafat from Ivory Coast.

In the female category Yemi Alade, Seyi Shey, Tiwa Savage and Aramide will fly the Nigerian flag at the Pan African awards ceremony scheduled for later this year.

According to the jury members, entries for these year’s installment were in excess of four thousand and were prone by 13 judges representing the different region on the black continent.

Events for the 2017 AFRIMA will include the Music Village and the AFRIMA Music Business Summit, which will take place between 10 and 12 November 2017, and will be broadcast across 84 countries around the world.

The full list of nominees for the 2017 All Africa Music Awards can be viewed on the AFRIMA website.

See the full list of the regional categories below:

Central Africa (Best Female)

Montess – Love Witta Gun Man (Cameroon)

Reniss – Mamamuh (Cameroon)

Ewube – Fall On You (Cameroon)

Nsoki – Africa Unite ft DJ Maphorisa & Paulo Alves (Angola)

Daphne – Calee (Cameroon)

Mimie – Dance Fi You (Cameroon)

Merveilee – Toi (Cameroon)

Bussine – All Africa Party (Gabon)

Central Africa (Best Male)

Maitre Gims – Tout Donner (DRC)

Hiro – Ton Pied, Mon Pied ft Chidinma (DRC)

Big Nelo – O Legado Da Lenda (Angola)

Locko – Supporter ft Mr Leo (Cameroon)

Fally Ipupa – Eleko Oyo (DRC)

Jovie – Ou Meme (Cameroon)

Anselmo Ralph – Casas Comigo (Angola)

Ke Black – Bazardee (DRC)

East Africa (Best Female)

Juliana Kanyamozi – I Am Still Here (Uganda)

Chess Nthusi – Give It to You (Kenya)

Victoria Kimani – Giving You ft Sarkodie (Kenya)

Lady Jaydee – Sawa Na Wao (Tanzania)

Vanessa Mdee – Cash Madam (Tanzania)

Wayna Wondersonn – You Are Not Alone (Ethiopia)

Nandy – One Day (Tanzania)

East Africa (Best Male)

Diamond Platnumz – Eneka (Tanzania)

Sinishaw Legesse – Selam Ethiopia (Ethiopia)

Qritiqual – Malika (Kenya)

Kibrom Birhane – Eskista ft Nassmbu Burasa (Ethiopia)

Henok & Mehari Brothers – Firkir Yishala (Ethiopia)

Alikiba – Aje ft MI Abaga (Tanzania)

Octopizzo – TBT (Kenya)

Mure K.E – Excuse my Language (Kenya)

Southern Africa (Best Female)

Sally Boss Madam – Bimbim ft Busiswa (Namibia)

Babes Wodumo – Family ft Maphorisa & Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

Busiswa – Inggongo (South Africa)

Lebo Segobela – Lion of Judah (South Africa)

Amanda Black – Amazulu (South Africa)

Ru – Down (Zimbabwe)

Thandiswa – Nontsokolo (South Africa)

Southern Africa (Best Male)

Hugh Masekela – Shango (South Africa)

AKA – The World is Yours (South Africa)

Nasty C – Down South ft Seyi Shay & Ma E (South Africa)

Tay Grin – Tola ft Vanessa Mdee (Malawi)

Emtee – We Up (South Africa)

Jah Prayzah – Watora Mari ft Diamond Platnumz (Zimbabwe)

Nduduzo Makhathini – Igagu (South Africa)

West Africa (Best Female)

Oumou Sangare – Yere Faga ft Tony Allen (Mali)

Aramide – Why So Serious (Nigeria)

Viviane Chidid – Lon Kelen (Senegal)

Yemi Alade – Tumbum (Nigeria)

Seyi Shay – Yolo Yolo (Nigeria)

Tiwa Savage – All Over (Nigeria)

Becca – Na Wash ft Patoranking (Ghana)

Zeynab – Noctambule ft Shadow Chris (Benin)

West Africa (Best Male)

Runtown – Mad Over You (Nigeria)

Sarkodie – Pain Killer (Ghana)

Wizkid – Come Closer ft Drake (Nigeria)

DJ Arafat – Agbangnan (Ivory Coast)

Mr Eazi – Leg Over (Nigeria)

MHD – La Puissnace (Guinea)

YCee – Juice (Nigeria)

Davido – Fall (Nigeria)

Tekno – Rara (Nigeria)

North Africa (Best Female)

Ibitssam Tiskat – Menak Wla Meni (Morocco)

Zaho – Tant De Choses (Algeria)

Assma Lmnawar – 3ndou Zine (Morocco)

Sherine – Koul Maghani (Egypt)

Zina Daoudia – Sayidati (Morocco)

Cheba Maria – Kheltini (Algeria)

North Africa (Best Male)

Fnaire – Ngol Mali (Morocco)

Shayfeen – Wach Kayn Wader (Morocco)

French Montana – Unforgettable (Morocco)

Balti – Wela la (Tunisia)

Tasmer Hosny – Ya Maley 3eny (Egypt)

L’algerino – Les Monetess (Algeria)

Saad Lmjarred – Ghaltana (Morocco)

Lacrim – Collonel Carillo (Algeria)