Truck crushes Nigerian gospel artiste to death in Port Harcourt

A popular gospel artiste, Fernandez Bishop, aka Jesus Freak, is dead.

He was crushed to death by a truck on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Fernandez was reportedly on his way to see a pastor when the accident occurred at Akpajo, Eleme in Port Harcourt.

The devout Christian was known for his upbeat gospel praise songs.

He was also a chorister at House on the Rock Church.

His last Facebook post was on Monday August 14, a day before the tragic incident. In the post, he paid tribute to the footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

