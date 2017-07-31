Adekunle Gold drops new video ‘Call On Me’

Related News

Following the huge success of his ‘One Night Stand’ UK Tour earlier this month, urban highlife singer, Adekunle Gold, real name Kosoko Adekunle, has released the video of ‘Call on Me’.

The video was shot in West Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles by Dayo Oyelola and Peter Longno as Director of Photography. It sees the artiste walking the streets of LA searching for a mysterious woman in a maze of beautiful scenes.

The 30-year-old singer is also gearing up for the release of his second studio album, ‘About 30’, which will be released in 2018.

A graduate of Lagos State Polytechnic with a degree in Graphics, Adekunle Gold, is no stranger to music as he wrote his first song at the age of 15.

He has since released three very successful singles: Sade: Orente; Pick Up; and Ready, which have enjoyed massive airplay.

While signed to YBNL Nation, he also released ‘Gold’, his debut album to very positive reviews, as well as numerous nominations.

In 2017, he formed his band “The 79th Element”, which is the atomic number of Gold. He also embarked on a successful UK music tour named “One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold”.