Linkin Park lead singer, Chester Charles Bennington is dead

American singer, songwriter and lead act of Nu metal rock band, Linkin Park, Chester Charles Bennington, is dead.

The 41-year-old was found lifeless inside his private residence on Thursday morning in the Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles.

His housekeeper discovered his body around 9:00 a.m.

The death, which was confirmed by the Los Angeles County coroner, is being treated as a suspected suicide case.

According to reports, the news of Mr. Bennington’s death came on the day of his late friend, Chris Cornell’s birthday.

Cornell, 52, the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave had also reportedly killed himself in May. Bennington had honoured him with a performance at his funeral.

On October 24, 2000, Linkin Park released their debut album, Hybrid Theory, which gained the band prominence on the music scene.

From 2013 to 2015, Bennington was also the lead singer for Dead by Sunrise and Stone Temple Pilots.

A father of six, Bennington was born on March 20, 1976 in Phoenix, Arizona.

He got married to his first wife, Samantha Marie Olit, in October 1996 but they later divorced in 2005. In 2006, he married former Playboy model, Talinda.

The shock of his death was evident in a tweet by his former band-mate, Mike Shinoda. He said “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Reactions have continued to pour from fans and celebrities worldwide as they expressed the blow his demise has caused.

Barbadian pop sensation, Rihanna, in a recent Instagram post said “😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 Literally the most impressive talent I’ve ever seen live! Vocal beast!#RIPChester #LinkinPark”.

😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark

Award winning American rapper, Chance the Rapper tweeted “RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾”

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

Asides the successful release of the groundbreaking body of work, Hybrid Theory, they released the following albums, Meteora (2003), Minutes to Midnight (2007), A Thousand Suns (2010), Living Things (2012), The Hunting Party (2014), and just recently before his death, One More Light in May 2017.

Mr. Bennington was said to have battled with drug and alcohol addiction.