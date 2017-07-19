Tuface visits Borno IDP camps, blames insurgency on politicians

Related News

Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface, was in Borno state on a two-day visit to camps for internally displaced persons, IDPs.

At one of the camps visited, he said Boko Haram was a product of irresponsible leadership in Nigeria.

Tuface is currently an “unofficial” Ambassador for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR on IDPs.

He was flown into Maiduguri aboard a UN aircraft on Tuesday.

Immediately after his arrival, he was flown to Ngala village about 100 km from Maiduguri with some UNHCR officials where he visited the IDP camp there.

Tuface also visited the Bakasi IDP Camp, one of the largest in the state, on Wednesday.

The singer said he was moved to tears when he met the thousands of displaced persons living in a total state of lack and deprivation.

In an interactive session with journalists at the UNHCR office in Maiduguri, he said he has launched a song and dedicated the proceeds to the cause of the IDPs.

He said he chose to channel the funds through UNHCR because he believes the organisation is credible and would manage the fund transparently.

“I am here in Maiduguri to attract the attention of the world to the plight of the IDPs. I believe everyone has a role to play in bringing this crisis to an end and in bringing succour to those that have become living victims of the conflict. For me, my voice and how I use it would be my own little way of contributing. And I invite all well-meaning Nigerians to do same,’’ he said.

He said the visit for him was a ‘mind blowing and emotional journey.’

He said Nigerians could be part of the change they wanted in the IDP camps by supporting his project.

“I want every Nigerian to come up with something to show love for the IDPs. Like for me, I have a song called “hold my hands” which you can find on any platform. You can download it and it will only cost you N50.

“You don’t have to get a million naira to help, only N50 will go a long way in helping the people in need. I am also going to hold a concert and all the proceeds will go to the UNHCR for the IDPs.‎”

He called on the Boko Haram fighters to reconsider their stance and think about the negative impact.