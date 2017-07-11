Amid Senator-elect’s viral celebration dance, son gets spotlight

Related News

Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party, candidate’s victory on Saturday at the Osun West Senatorial District bye-election, has further thrust his musician son, B-Red, in the spotlight.

A viral video showing the senator-elect celebrating his victory at the polls with some rare dance moves has surfaced online.

But many Nigerians are not surprised because his son is a fast rising singer while his nephew is the country’s singing sensation, Davido, who is also a good dancer.

B- Red, real names Adebayo Adeleke, and Adeshina Adeleke better known as Shina Rambo, are brothers and foundation members of Davido-led HKN Gang.

The former, who is the more outspoken one of the two brothers, has been trending on social media following his father’s victory at the polls.

The singer has been flooding social media with congratulatory messages afternoon to express his joy over his father’s electoral victory.

Interestingly, he now addresses himself as the #Sonofasenator across his social media platforms.

Interestingly, his father’s win appears to have boosted B-Red’s music career, as his name tops some of the most searched queries on Twitter/Instagram.

Just in case, you have been wondering what the fuss is really about B-Red, here a few things to know about the tattoo-loving artiste.

1-Born Adebayo Adeleke, B-Red, is the second child of a family of four from the famous Adeleke clan in Osun State. B-Red is also a cousin to CEO of HKN music label and celebrated star, Davido.

2.He was born in Atlanta, USA and moved to Nigeria when he was five years. B-Red started playing the drums at six and began singing and producing when he turned 16.

3-He formed a music group in Atlanta known as KB International. It was made up of himself, Davido, Shina Rambo and a Jamaican guy named Jamrock. They held sway for a year, before he moved to Lagos with HKN Music, owned by his cousin, Davido

4-He’s into Afropop, Pop, RnB music and he is also well known for his good looks which makes him a ladies man. He officially kicked off his music career in February 2013 with the release the widely accepted RnB single – Insane Girl feat. Davido & produced by Shizzi.

5- B Red has toured the world with his cousin ‘Davido’ working where he gain grounds as his hype man. B Red once said his name means “B for Bayo & Red (a general term used to describe people with very fair complexion in America)”.

6-His singles “IWAJU” “IWOTAGO” & “TWERK” have achieved success instantly becoming a radio & TV favourite in Nigeria & west Africa.

7-In September 2015, B Red toured the UK with Davido as a supporting artiste and also released his first international collaboration “CUCUMBER” featuring Akon.

8-B Red’s social media presence remains one of the strongest points of his career; he boasts over 100,000 Instagram fans and almost 60,000 fans on Twitter.

His video for “TWERK” has also crossed the 1 million-view mark on YouTube.