Nigerian dance groups qualify for `K-Pop World Festival’ in Korea

The Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to Nigeria, Nor Kyu-duk, says that Nigerian dance groups, K-Night Africa and Fragiles Dance Crew, have qualified for the preliminary of that country’s World Dance Festival in Korea.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that K-POP World Festival is an annual event organised by South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the support of numerous government agencies.

After going through a few preliminary rounds, fans of K-pop are invited by the South Korean government to take part in the final round of the competition held every year in Changwon, South Korea.

K-Night Africa from Warri emerged winner for the 2017 K-POP Dance Competition in the adult category and Fragiles Dance Crew from Port Harcourt emerged first runner up.

The 360 Dance Crew from Umuahia, emerged second runner up. The winners were awarded N300,000, N200,000 and N100,000 respectively.

Kyu-duk, in a statement on Tuesday said the winner and first runner up would compete in the preliminary round to qualify for the World K-POP Festival later in the year.

“The overall two best teams from this year’s competition, K-Night Africa and Fragiles Dance Crew will get the opportunity to enter into the qualifying rounds of the K-Pop World Festival in Changwon, Korea.”

This year’s edition of the K-POP competition recently held in Abuja saw seven dance groups competing in the adult category and seven others in the student’s category.

The adult category included; K-Night Africa, Mastiq DC, and FDC Dance groups.

Others were 360 Dance Crew, Dance Machine Empire, Fragiles Dance Crew and Da Furious F Dance Crew.

The student’s category included NGIS K-Popian Junior, Amity Peak Concept and K-POP High Flyers Girls.

Others were Julimore, Crew 101, JSS Zuma and HT3.

NAN also reports that while Crew 101 emerged winner, Amity Peak Concept and NGIS K-POPian Junior emerged first and second runners up respectively and were awarded N200,000, N100,000 and N70,000 respectively.

(NAN)