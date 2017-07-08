Gospel music singer, Ada Ehi, raises the bar with ‘Overcame’ video

Related News

Gospel singer, Ada Ehi, is not an average Nigerian gospel music artiste. That is what many who attended the premiere of her latest music video, “I overcame”, on Friday at the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos.

Her approach to the gospel music scene was heralded as a fresh of breath air just as the video directed by Mavin Keyz has been viewed 105,376 times since its release.

The video was shot at various locations in Osun State including Erin-Ijesha Water Fall and the Obafemi Awolowo University. The artiste says the video with its concept of victory over the devil and his cohorts can compete with many mainstream videos in the industry.

On the challenges encountered while shooting the video, the self-acclaimed church girl explained, “During one of the scenes, the cloud that was bright suddenly became dark, threatening to rain and we were losing light. We began to speak, to pray, speaking in tongues. We noticed that one of the tour guides, an average old man, somehow was attracting the rain.

“My husband and one of the pastors in our team walked up to the man looked into his gaze and told him baba sorry you can’t go beyond this point. He turned and left, and when he left, the rain that was already drizzling stopped, and the sky was cleared again. This shows that we are not just singers but ministers called by God for his glory.”

Ada is also gearing up to release her another album, the third project since her debut album “Undeniable”, which was released in 2009.

The second of four children, she grew up surrounded by music and creativity. Her sound is pop with a unique blend of afro-pop and electric dance.

Speaking at the occasion, the artiste, who is signed on to Love World Record, a Christ Embassy recording company, shared the inspiration and story behind the number of her popular singles namely “I testify” and “Only you”.

She told PREMIUM TIMES, “Only you Jesus talks about the resurrection of Jesus and the rhythm of the song is very African so we had to bring it home, trying to portray normal situations like no jobs, crisis, then how god steps in when we need him, that is the story.

“I am actually rounding off the album and you should be expecting another video by the end of the month, I am very excited about this album because it comes from a very deep place and from a Nigerian who is a world citizen and I am very proud to represent Nigeria the way I am doing, you are expecting more music, an album and more videos.”

A graduate of Lagos State University where she studied Chemical and Polymer Engineering, she added, “I wanted to show that everyone has a testimony, that is why we showed kids, couples, adults, so everyone has a testimony if you look closely at your life you will see the signature of god and you will testify. I also wanted something that will inspire people, joy, happiness, gratitude, togetherness.”

At age 10, Ada was selected to be a member of the girl band of the very successful and famous Nigerian child star, Tosin Jegede.

They graced many stages along with a host of legendary musicians of the time.

Ada said she had made her mark with the release of a well-conceptualised music video that could compete with videos in mainstream music.

“The music video to the song, I testify, was released January 18, 2016, and in nine months, it has been viewed over 1 million times on YouTube.”