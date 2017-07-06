Producer, Masterkraft, reveals collaboration with American pop star, Jason Derulo

Related News

Ahead of the release of his ‘UNLIMITED’ Tape, which drops on Friday, popular Nigerian music producer, Masterkraft has announced his collaboration with American pop star, Jason Derulo.

The multi-Instrumentalist and songwriter disclosed this at a session with the media on Wednesday in Lagos.

Masterkraft, whose real name is Sunday Nweke, revealed that working with Derulo is one of the high points of his career. He also said details of the song with the US pop star would remain under wraps until the mix tape drops.

Masterkraft, who has worked with many notable Nigerian artistes also opened up on the Unlimited Tape, his Journey in the industry and many more revealing facts about his relationship with former protégé CDQ.

He explained that the title “Unlimited” meant being free with his sound and an expression on the tape, as well as touching different genres of music ranging from Pop, R&B, Afrobeats, and Highlife.

The 17 Track Unlimited tape features A List African artistes, Flavour, Tekno, Davido, Sarkodie from Ghana, Locko from Cameroon, and Mi Casa from South Africa.

He also expressed confidence that the Tape would inspire upcoming acts to be limitless and go beyond their boundaries.

The interaction with the press also revealed a new side to the beat maestro when he announced his intention to explore the commercial side of his disc jockey career on the side.

On his plans for Ajegunle where he was raised, Masterkraft disclosed he intends to give back to the community by sponsoring a talent show to further expose hidden talents in the area.

Masterkraft began his professional music career with Kennis Music. He has worked with artistes such as Flavour, Bracket, Sound Sultan, MI and Timaya. His production hits include “Fine lady” by Lynxx featuring Wizkid, Kwarikwa( Remix) by Flavor featuring Fally Ipupa and Ukwu by Timaya.