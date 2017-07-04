Wizkid embarks on tour with US hip-hop star, Future

Related News

Nigerian superstar, Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun, will tour the US with hip-hop rap star, Future, this summer.

Wizkid will perform in four cities on ‘The Future Hndrxx Tour’, which kicks off on July 8 and ends on August 27.

Wizkid, a frequent Drake collaborator, who famously appeared on the smash hit, One Dance, announced his addition via Twitter. “Catch me on the road with @future !! Bringing that African wave,” the singer tweeted.

Wizkid will perform at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in Florida while in New Jersey, he will join Future at the Boardwalk Hall.

In New York, he will perform at Lakeview Amphitheater and at the Moehgan Sun in Connecticut.

This will be the second time the Nigerian will accompany an American star on tour.

He embarked on a ‘One Hell of a Nite’ tour with Chris Brown last year.

The ‘Come Closer’ singer is also expected to release his first international album ‘Sounds From The Other Side’ on Friday.

It will be his first project under RCA Records.

The singer, who is also touring the US to promote the album, recently had a concert in Washington DC.

Nigerian-American rapper, Wale, joined him on stage to perform at the concert.

His next stops on his solo tour are Atlanta and Dallas.

On Sunday, Wizkid performed at his sold-out concert in Washington DC, which saw lots of his fans trooping in the venue, with all chanting his name and songs with him.

An excited Wizkid took to Instagram to celebrate the success of the concert, He wrote, “Thank u DC! That was emotional!! Brussels I’m on the way…wireless see you after that.” His post captured the attention of American super Star, Nicki Minaj who gave the singer thumbs up for the success of his sold-out concert.

This is not the first time Nicki Minaj will be supporting Nigerian stars on social media. In May, She gave Skales the global attention by promoting his song on her Instagram page.