Stolen pictures: Harrysong reacts to viral images of twin babies

The singer, Harrison Okiri, aka Harrysong, has reacted to allegations that he stole a picture of an adorable set of twins to announce the arrival of his new babies.

The Alterplate CEO welcomed a set of twins – a boy and a girl – with his Abuja-based lover on Saturday, in Beverly Hill, California.

But the photo of the babies which he shared on his Instagram page was traced to its original source – a nursing website in the United States that had absolutely nothing to do with the singer.

The development led to an outcry on social media with many users attacking the singer for his failed attempt to fool them that the images of the babies were his. They also accused him of intellectual theft.

Responding to the allegations in a chat with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the singer who was once a fisherman, said the news broke while he and his entire team were on the set of a video shoot with Emarshall at Maryland, Lagos.

He said, “To set the record straight, the Instagram account, @perezandtarela was set up by my baby mama who is very reserved and media shy, despite being a successful business woman. She created the account with the sole aim of catalogueing the growth and development of her lovely twins.

“However, the account which was meant to run privately and operated by one of her younger siblings who mistakenly posted internet photographs was blown open by me. I was obviously overjoyed and reposted the first photos on my way from Port Harcourt.With every sense of humility, it was a huge and regrettable mistake.”

The singer also revealed that the embarrassing episode has inspired a new single.

He noted, “On the other hand, as against my original plan to release my new single titled “Wyne”, I have decided to chanel my effort into another song which was written and produced within 24 hours after the news broke.

“This is the point where I’d beat my hand to my chest and say, expect another major hit. It is titled, ARABANKO, and the video will be shot at a private location in Nigeria very soon.”

Harrysong collaborated with the Kokomaster, Dbanj, and Wande Coal on the former’s latest single titled ‘It’s not a lie.’

Harrisong shot into limelight when he released the single “I’m In Love” and “Taiye & Kehinde” with the music video of the former topping music video charts.

He released his debut album titled Testify through QuestionMark Entertainment in 2012.

Harrysong exited Five Star Music record label in November 2016.