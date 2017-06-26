BET Awards 2017: Beyonce, Chance the Rapper, Wizkid, others emerge winners

The 2017 BET Awards closed its curtains on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The star-studded event which celebrated achievements in music, entertainment, sports, television and movies was hosted by Leslie Jones of Saturday Night Live.

The big night saw performances by some of America’s fan-favourite like Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, Big Sean and others.

Beyonce emerged the biggest winner of the night, taking home the awards for “Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award”, “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist”, “Video of the Year” and “Album of the Year” respectively.

Rave of the moment, Chance the Rapper, took home the highly coveted “Best New Artist” and “Humanitarian Award”.

Nigerian music export, Wizkid, made the Nigerian music industry proud as he took home the “Best International Act: Africa” at the 2017 BET Awards announced at the pre-BET awards held on Saturday.

See full list of winners below:

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Remy Ma

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Beyoncé — “Sorry”

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Kendrick Lamar

Youngstars Award
Yara Shahidi

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars

Best New Artist
Chance the Rapper

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae

Centric Award
Solange — “Cranes in the Sky”

Best Group
Migos

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé

Best Collaboration
Chris Brown Ft. Gucci Mane & Usher — “Party”

Video of the Year
Beyoncé — “Sorry” Bruno Mars — “24k Magic”

Video Director of the Year
Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter — “Sorry”

Album of the Year
Lemonade — Beyoncé

Best Actress
Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor
Mahershala Ali

Best Movie
“Hidden Figures”

Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award
Stephen Curry

Best International Act: Europe
Stormzy

Best International Act: Africa
Wizkid

Humanitarian Award
Chance the Rapper

Lifetime Achievement Award
New Edition

