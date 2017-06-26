BET Awards 2017: Beyonce, Chance the Rapper, Wizkid, others emerge winners

Related News

The 2017 BET Awards closed its curtains on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The star-studded event which celebrated achievements in music, entertainment, sports, television and movies was hosted by Leslie Jones of Saturday Night Live.

The big night saw performances by some of America’s fan-favourite like Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, Big Sean and others.

Beyonce emerged the biggest winner of the night, taking home the awards for “Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award”, “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist”, “Video of the Year” and “Album of the Year” respectively.

Rave of the moment, Chance the Rapper, took home the highly coveted “Best New Artist” and “Humanitarian Award”.

Nigerian music export, Wizkid, made the Nigerian music industry proud as he took home the “Best International Act: Africa” at the 2017 BET Awards announced at the pre-BET awards held on Saturday.

See full list of winners below:

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Remy Ma

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Beyoncé — “Sorry”

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar

Youngstars Award

Yara Shahidi

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Best New Artist

Chance the Rapper

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae

Centric Award

Solange — “Cranes in the Sky”

Best Group

Migos

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown Ft. Gucci Mane & Usher — “Party”

Video of the Year

Beyoncé — “Sorry” Bruno Mars — “24k Magic”

Video Director of the Year

Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter — “Sorry”

Album of the Year

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Best Actress

Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor

Mahershala Ali

Best Movie

“Hidden Figures”

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award

Stephen Curry

Best International Act: Europe

Stormzy

Best International Act: Africa

Wizkid

Humanitarian Award

Chance the Rapper

Lifetime Achievement Award

New Edition