New dancehall act, Frankeyz, releases new song

Riding on the heels of the success of his last single, “Camera Boy”, fast rising dancehall act, Franklin Aniebona, aka Frankeyz, has dropped another hit titled, Ringo Ringo.

The Greywolf Empire act showcases his vocal and dancehall prowess on the new tune produced by Phantom.

Hoping to replicate the success of his previous tracks, the musician who is a former back up singer for the likes of 2face Idibia, Banky W, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage, said a violent scene between a couple that left a trail of devastating consequences inspired the track.

In an a brief chat with PREMIUM TIMES, the singer said Ringo Ringo was a tribute to women, and an advocacy song against wife battery, molestation and abuse.

“I was inspired to write Ringo Ringo early this year after witnessing a neighbour hit his wife at regular intervals. The entire street woke one morning to the regular cries of this woman, but this time it sounded like war drum beats, only this time, one person was beating the drum.

“I couldn’t take it, and I broke down the door and faced the man myself. To complicate issues, in spite of the serious bleeding from the woman who was pregnant at the time, onlookers and even a couple of women felt I shouldn’t have gotten involved with a private affair as they termed it.

“Unfortunately, the next day, the woman miscarried and sustained serious internal injuries that almost claimed her life in the process. That was how Ringo Ringo was born.”

Frankeyz said the incident had not affected his love life. He said he had no reservations against finding true love.

According to him, if that results in pregnancy, he said he would not hesitate to tie the knot even though baby mamas appear to be the bane of his industry.

“I definitely don’t have an issue with baby mamas but I’m of the opinion that if I find love in the right place with the right person and she gets pregnant for me along the journey, I will definitely marry her. I mean, what do I have to lose? I have got my future already in her womb,” he said.

The Anambra state-born singer also said fame and showbiz were taking a toll on him.

“I don’t even see myself as famous yet, but at this level, I can’t even walk on the streets like I did in the past. I totally miss jumping on buses and just taking a bike to get to where I need to be. As a celebrity, building a successful brand for oneself comes first and it is laced with a lot of sacrifices. It took me a while to adjust to this strange reality.”

Speaking on the lavish lifestyle of his colleagues on social media, Frankeyz said, “Well, if you have it, flaunt it. It’s your life. But I believe as celebrities, we remain accountable to the public. We want their attention, they give it to us, we can then preach whatever we feel is right. Now this public includes your family too!

“So if you believe that what you do by means of social media display of lifestyle affects your family in no way, then it’s fine. I just don’t think it’s right to set level of standards for everything. Most people have got their lives to live the way they deem fit and it’s their fundamental human right.”

A 200 level Business Administration drop-out from Lead City University, Ibadan, Frankeyz said every musician needs to have some form of basic education. Ironically, he added that he regretted dropping out of the university to do music full time.

“I never got the opportunity to complete my Business Administration degree at Lead City University due to financial constraints but I plan to return to school next year. I lost my father six years ago and had to do odd jobs to survive on the streets. My siblings and I sold Aloe Vera on the streets of Oshodi in Lagos to make ends meet,” he said.

Although a fast rising artiste, he said he was also facing numerous challenges like industry veterans and superstars.

“I have a number of gigs due to personal principles. A bride-to-be once pressured me to sleep with her a week to her wedding. I was billed to perform at her wedding in another African country. To manage the situation, I got my management to cancel the engagement and informed her husband-to-be that I had been booked for something else. She still calls me till this day making the same demand,” he said.

Asked if he was not in music, Frankeyz said, “Definitely an actor. However, these days I find myself modelling for a few brands.”