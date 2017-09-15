Lil Ameer’s death, a loss to Kannywood – Adam Zango

Related News

Kannywood actor, Adam Zango, has described the death of Hausa singer, Lil Ameer, as a loss to Kannywood entertainment industry.

Adam made this known on his Instagram page on Friday while paying tribute to the late singer.

Zango wrote, “May Allah forgive you my brother and I pray Aljannat should be your abode.”

The deceased also known as “Dan Autan Mawakan Hip Hop”, was a Kano-based fast-rising Hausa Hip Hop singer.

Lil Ameer was hit by a car while on a motorcycle that was conveying him along the Western By-pass in Kano.

He died on Thursday.

Lil Ameer’s music career began at the age of 12, and he had several hit songs to his credit.

Some of his hits include, “Kai Matsa Mana, Dance for me, I am a Champion, Ilimin Boko da na Addinin Musulunci, and many others.”