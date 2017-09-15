Lil Ameer’s death, a loss to Kannywood – Adam Zango

Adam-A.-Zango

Kannywood actor, Adam Zango, has described the death of Hausa singer, Lil Ameer, as a loss to Kannywood entertainment industry.

Adam made this known on his Instagram page on Friday while paying tribute to the late singer.

Zango wrote, “May Allah forgive you my brother and I pray Aljannat should be your abode.”

The deceased also known as “Dan Autan Mawakan Hip Hop”, was a Kano-based fast-rising Hausa Hip Hop singer.

Lil Ameer was hit by a car while on a motorcycle that was conveying him along the Western By-pass in Kano.

He died on Thursday.

Lil Ameer’s music career began at the age of 12, and he had several hit songs to his credit.

Some of his hits include, “Kai Matsa Mana, Dance for me, I am a Champion, Ilimin Boko da na Addinin Musulunci, and many others.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.