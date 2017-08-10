Kannywood: Sani Danja turbaned by Etsu Nupe

Related News

The popular Kannywood actor and singer, Sani Danja, was turbaned by the Etsu Nupe, Sanda Ndayako, as the Zakin Arewa, meaning the Lion of the Arewa youth.

Danja, popularly called Zaki in Hausa films, was turbaned in Bida, Niger State on August 5.

Hundreds of his fans travelled to Bida to witness the ceremony.

According to Aisha Yusufu, a fan of the actor, the recognition was timely.

“Sani is a veteran in the Hausa film industry and he is someone who encourages and support the youth to discover their talents. This is a well-deserved recognition,” she said.

Danja is a Globacom ambassador and is famous for his unique costumes and Indian song- dance routines.