Kannywood: Sani Danja turbaned by Etsu Nupe

Sani Danja
Sani Danja

The popular Kannywood actor and singer, Sani Danja, was turbaned by the Etsu Nupe, Sanda Ndayako, as the Zakin Arewa, meaning the Lion of the Arewa youth.

Danja, popularly called Zaki in Hausa films, was turbaned in Bida, Niger State on August 5.

Hundreds of his fans travelled to Bida to witness the ceremony.

According to Aisha Yusufu, a fan of the actor, the recognition was timely.

“Sani is a veteran in the Hausa film industry and he is someone who encourages and support the youth to discover their talents. This is a well-deserved recognition,” she said.

Danja is a Globacom ambassador and is famous for his unique costumes and Indian song- dance routines.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.