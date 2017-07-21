Confession: Yes, I dated Nafeesat Abdullahi for three years – Adam Zango

Related News

Kannywood A-list actor and singer, Adam Zango, has finally confirmed that he indeed dated actress, Nafeesat Abdullahi, in the past.

The actor, who is currently married to two wives, revealed that he dated Nafeesat for three years and was willing to marry before fate took its course.

He disclosed this in an audio chat with BBC Hausa service on Thursday.

Zango, who starred alongside one of his wives, Maryam Abdullahi Yola, in a 2013 movie titled Nas, said, “ I really loved Nafeesat and we almost got married before we went our separate ways.

I guess it was just that destiny never wanted us to be together.

I got married after our separation to another actress. I also heard that Nafeesat is getting married pretty soon.”

Dating rumours had plagued the duo since 2013.

However, it appeared they separated in 2013 with Nafeesat throwing a private party in Kaduna to celebrate the separation.

The party earned the actress a six-month ban in Kannywood.

Nafeesat at the time told PREMIUM TIMES that her ban was merely witch-hunting by the regulators.

She however confirmed her relationship with Zango in 2015 when she said she could no longer deny her love for him.

Nafeesat, on her Instagram page under a picture of Mr. Zango, wrote she did not care what people would say about them but only hoped and prayed the future will serve them well.

Speaking further in the lengthy chat, Zango, who revealed that his most successful film was Gwaska, also added that he enjoys starring alongside actresses Nafeesat, Aisha Tsamiya and Fati Washa in movies.

He said, “ I made millions in returns.

Although I spent a lot of money making the film and my favourite song is Gumbar Dutse.”

He also applauded Ali Nuhu for supporting and guiding him in his acting career thus far.

“Ali is one person that I respect much. He is my mentor and teacher.

Although we have occasional squabbles, I always have the utmost respect him for all he has done for me.

Although, Rahama Sadau almost destroyed my relationship with Ali, thankfully, due to divine intervention, Ali understood what happened after the altercation and we are best of friends now.”

Recall that in 2015, actress, Rahama accused Zango, of booting her off his film for rejecting his sexual advances.

The actor initially denied the allegations then later retracted his statements, apologising to both Rahama and her mentor, actor, Ali Nuhu, whom he had accused of being behind Rahama’s “attack” on him.

Meanwhile, prior to his apology, Rahama was banned by the Kannywood regulators and asked to retract her statement against the actor.

But in a twist of fate Rahama would later name Zango as her best friend in the world.

“I was childish for making those statements and now Zango is my favourite and best friend in the world ” Rahama told PREMIUM TIMES in an interview conducted in 2016.