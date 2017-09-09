2017 Ake Arts and Book Festival holds November

Related News

The fifth edition of Ake Arts and Book Festival will take place at the Arts and Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta between November, 14-18, 2017.

According to a statement released by its organisers, this year’s theme is ‘This F-Word’ and ‘conversations will focus largely on creative women doing amazing things both on the African continent and beyond.’

The organisers says the event will bring ‘a creative whirlwind to the rocky hills of Abeokuta.’

”Ake Festival is five days of cultural immersion. 100 Novelists, poets, dancers, actors, illustrators, activists, musicians, artists and thinkers (will) storm the historic city and share their work and their ideas.”

”As part of our aim to develop, promote and celebrate creativity on the African continent, Ake Festival 2017 will feature 14 authors in 7 book chats, 1 art exhibition with 5 incredible female artists, 1 stage play, 1 in-depth interview, school visits, 14 stimulating panel discussions, 4 film screenings, 1 creative writing workshop, 1 music concert with 5 amazing women, a tour of historic sites and a night of poetry performance. Book-lovers and visitors will be thrilled by the range of affordable books at the Ake Festival Bookstore,” organisers said.

They added that “Ama Ata Aidoo will tell us about her life, accomplishments and works. The event will be hosted by her daughter, popular literary blogger, Kinna Likimani. Such a rare treat! South Africa’s Koleka Putuma, Poetra Asantewa from Ghana, Wana Udobang, Titilope Sonuga and Mariam Bukar from Nigeria.”

”This year’s art exhibition will feature the works of 5 incredible Nigerian women whose work will focus on ‘The Female Form’. Award winning 2016 film I Am Not Your Negro directed by Raoul Peck will be screened as the Film of the Festival.”