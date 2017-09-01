French, German cultural missions organise training for Nigerian film animators

Related News

This year, as part of the Franco-German Cultural Fund, the diplomatic and cultural missions of France and Germany in Nigeria will be organising two parallel workshops on film animation in Lagos and Abuja.

A statement issued by the Institut Français du Nigeria said the focus this year is “in response to the boom in Nigeria’s Animation sector.”

The statement noted that a number of small structures and companies have been created within the last five years; a pointer to animation’s growing presence in the Nigerian society as observed in advertisements, short films, festivals, and departments in cinema schools.

”In this regard, following a series of discussions with young practitioners in this growing sector, the idea came up to organise a special workshop with international and reputed animation professionals.

”According to these young professionals themselves, creativity and dynamism are present in Nigeria, however many face specific issues regarding the technical aspects of animation,” the statement said inter-alia.

It was learnt that during the ten-day workshops, a German film professional in Abuja, and a French professional in Lagos will work with participants to improve their skills in film animation, storyboard writing and, notably, visual effects.

The focus of these will be on the technical aspects of film animation as follows: facial expressions, the fluidity of movements, and quality of design.

”The idea is to give participants an opportunity to increase their technical skills and interact with experienced professionals from Germany and France towards developing their career prospects in Nigeria’s vibrant film industry,” the organisers said.

After the initial workshop phase, participants, facilitators, stakeholders and professional guests will also be expected to attend a two-day professional conference in Lagos.

The summit will also be a great platform for high-quality discussions about the animation sector and beyond; a chance to meet and interact with professionals from the animation, film and music sectors, and to discuss future areas of collaboration.

”It will also be an occasion to screen Nigerian, German, and French animated movies, and also to debrief participants on the outcome of the technical workshop,” the statement added.

In Abuja, the organising committee comprises the Institut Français, the German Embassy Abuja and Waziri Film Studios.

In Lagos, this project is managed by the Institut français du Nigeria and the Goethe–Institut Nigeria.