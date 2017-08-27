BOOK REVIEW: Wizards dethrone world’s highest-paid author

All book-sales data are sourced from NPD BookScan, which tracks 85 per cent of the domestic print market. Estimates are compiled by examining print, e-book and audio book sales, considering TV and movie earnings, and talking to authors, agents, publishers, lawyers and other experts.

Rowling comes in this year $8m ahead of second-placed James Patterson, the thriller powerhouse, who earned $87m. For second place Patterson‎, it would be the second time a woman would dethrone him. The first was in 2013 when Fifty Shades of Grey author EL James, who came 9th in the latest ranking, dethroned him.

Forbes’s observation