Author Okey Ndibe tours Nigeria to promote new books

The novelist and columnist, Okechukwu Ndibe, will in July be embarking on a tour of Nigeria to project two of his recent books.

Born in Adamawa State, Mr. Ndibe focuses on characters from the Nigerian Diaspora in his stories.

He will be talking about his recent novel, Never Look an American in the Eye, published in 2016, during the tour.

The novel is a memoir of the author’s experiences as a Nigerian immigrant in America. Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka and Chinua Achebe also make appearances in the novel.

Mr. Ndibe is also taking his book Foreign Gods Inc. published in the U.S. in 2017 on the tour with him.

The story is about a Nigerian taxi driver in New York City who, out of desperation and poverty, sets out to steal and sell religious artefacts from his hometown to a New York gallery.

Lagos, Ibadan, Awka, Enugu, Abuja and Port Harcourt are on the itinerary for the tour.

